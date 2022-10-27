Dig In! – Taqueria Guadalajara in Ballston Spa serves up authentic fare in relaxed, festive setting

BALLSTON SPA – Not long after my Texas-born and -bred husband and I, a southern California girl, moved to Saratoga County, we sought to satisfy our craving for Mexican food. When we searched the phone book for a place, we found that the Capital Region’s Mexican cuisine landscape resembled the Sonoran Desert.

The only restaurant we found was quite a drive away and not one that we could justify making with two children ages 5 and 2 in tow. We settled for some ground beef and a taco meal kit from the grocery store, which did little to satisfy our yearning for Mexican comfort food like we enjoyed growing up.

Ugh. The memory makes me cringe.

I’m happy to report that those days are over. Now area residents can find authentic Mexican food in several locations, many close to home. One of the latest is Taqueria Guadalajara in Ballston Spa, courtesy of siblings Patricia, Juvenal and Gilberto Padilla, who hail from Guadalajara, the capital city of the Mexican state of Jalisco. The three opened the restaurant in September 2021 in the space Alaturco Mediterranean Grill formerly occupied on Doubleday Avenue.

“It’s like crossing the border when you open the door,” said manager Darin Duma, who also helps to manage Patricia’s other restaurant, Tequila’s Mexican Bar & Grill in Niskayuna, which she co-owns.

Taqueria Guadalajara’s space is small and intimate, with a relaxed and festive atmosphere. Brightly colored Mexican blankets topped with plastic serve as tablecloths. A collection of imported Mexican folk art pieces for sale line the shelves in front of the windows. A handpainted mural on the walls features scenes from Mexico, with vibrant tropical flowers and a couple wearing calavera “skull” masks, a widely recognized symbol of Mexican culture.

However, if you pay careful attention and ask some questions, you’ll find clues to the owners’ family heritage. For example, one wall shows the flag of the Jalisco-based Mexican professional football club “Chivas,” and another wall pictures a bottle of Don Julio tequila, which distillers make in the company’s factory in the Los Altos highlands of Jalisco, just half an hour from where the siblings grew up.

More: Dig In! Special Section – Eat up at these delicious local favorites

Taqueria Guadalajara can’t serve tequila just yet, as its liquor license is in progress, but in the meantime, customers can start their meals with several nonalcoholic Mexican beverages that invite them to explore beyond the margarita that Americans typically associate with Mexican restaurants. One of these is horchata, a traditional Mexican drink made from rice, milk, vanilla and cinnamon that Duma says tastes like rice pudding. Another is a mangonada, a beverage made from mangoes, mango nectar, lime and, surprisingly, chamoy, a zesty red sauce, which gives the drink a sweet and spicy flavor. It’s an unexpected combination that tastes delicious. Bottled imported Mexican beverages are also available in a cooler.

While the word “taqueria” was formerly used to describe a street vendor, the term is now used in a broader sense to refer to a restaurant that serves authentic Mexican cuisine, which is the case at Taqueria Guadalajara.

While a taqueria’s menu is usually not as extensive as those at other Mexican restaurants, Taqueria Guadalajara’s still offers a wide range of dishes. Gilberto, who has been cooking most of his life, uses family recipes to cook dishes from scratch, including tacos, quesadillas, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas, tortas (Mexican sandwiches), tamales and sopes, a distant cousin of the tostada but served atop thick, soft corn tortillas rather than thin, crunchy ones.

Tacos and burritos come with four different fillings: carne asada, chicken, chorizo and al pastor, which is pork seasoned with chili peppers and marinated with pineapple. This serves as the establishment’s signature taco. The restaurant also offers the trendy birria taco, filled with meat that has been stewed in chilies and spices.

There are also specialty dishes such as a whole tilapia and carne asada (a ribeye steak, Mexican style).

If you end up with room for dessert, those are authentic, too. There are churros, flan and tres leches cake.

While Gilberto is busy in the kitchen and Patricia divides her time between Taqueria Guadalajara, Tequilas in Niskayuna and a third restaurant, Tequilas Jalisco, which she plans to open next month in the Hannaford Plaza on Route 50 in Glenville, Juvenal fills in with a variety of duties. He helps to prep food, cleans, does landscaping and focuses on customer service. He also has plans to build a small bar area in the restaurant after it obtains its liquor license and create an outdoor space to expand seating.

In addition to eating authentic Mexican food, customers can shop for imported Mexican groceries such as the chamoy sauce used in mangonadas; Tupi michelada cups (just add beer to this kit to make this beer-based Mexican cocktail); “cueritos en viangre” (pickled pork skins); and assorted Mexican packaged pastries and candies.

Taqueria Guadalajara has received a warm welcome in Ballston Spa, with customers coming from as far as Gloversville, Johnstown and even Cooperstown.

“They love the authentic food,” Duma said.

Regular Russell MacDougall of Scotia is a case in point. He frequents Taqueria Guadalajara, located close to where he works.

“The service is good and the food is good,” he said. “They make everything from scratch. It’s not like the Southwest restaurants. It has much more flavor, and they’ll make it the way you want it.”

Patricia is pleased with Taqueria Guadalajara’s reception.

“Everything has been great,” she said. “People love the food. The community has responded very well.”

The Padilla family has had a significant role in transforming the area’s Mexican cuisine landscape to a rich, lush one.

Originally, the family emigrated from Mexico to Barstow, California, in the early 1990s, Juvenal said. With a plethora of authentic Mexican restaurants there, the family decided to move to the Capital Region, where there would be less competition, in 1998. One brother and his wife own Los Panchos Mexican Grill & Bar in Delmar, and a sister and her husband own La Mexicana Restaurant & Grocery in Schenectady.

More: Dig In! Special Section – Eat up at these delicious local favorites

.

Categories: Dig In! 2022, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, Saratoga Springs