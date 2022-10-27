Early voting begins Saturday

Registered voters in the greater Capital Region can head to polls starting at 9 a.m. Saturday to cast their votes in the November elections.

The biggest race in New York state is that for governor and lieutenant governor which pits Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado against Republican candidate Lee Zeldin and his running mate, Alison Esposito.

Other high-profile races in the greater Capital Region include the 20th Congressional District, where U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, faces a challenge from Republican Liz Joy of Glenville. In the 21st Congressional District, incumbent U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is facing Democratic candidate Matt Castelli. Also, Democrat Michelle Ostrelich is challenging incumbent Republican Jim Tedisco for his seat as state senator from the 44th State Senate District.

There will be four early-voting sites in Schenectady County. People can go to the Glenville Senior Center at 32 Worden Road, Glenville; Niskayuna Town Hall at 1 Niskayuna Circle, Niskayuna; South Schenectady Volunteer Fire Department #6 at 6 Old Mariaville Road, Rotterdam; and the Hon. Karen B. Johnson Library at 99 Clinton St., Schenectady.

Voters in Saratoga County will have five early-voting locations. People can vote at Greenfield Firehouse #1, 13 S. Greenfield Road, Greenfield Center; Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park; Saratoga Springs Recreation Center, 15 Vanderbilt Ave., Saratoga Springs; Board of Elections, 50 W. High St., Ballston Spa; and Wilton Gavin Park, 10 Lewis Road, Saratoga Springs.

In Montgomery County, early voting will take place at the Fort Plain Senior Center, 204 Canal St., Fort Plain; the Old Courthouse, 9 Park St., Fonda and Amsterdam Housing Authority, 52 Division St., Amsterdam.

Fulton County voters will be able to cast early votes at the Gloversville Recreation Center at 24 Third Ave., Gloversville.

Voting at all of the locations is as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31: noon-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2: noon-8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

