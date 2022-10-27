Giants at Seahawks odds preview: Cross country trip to challenge New York’s 6-1 record

The New York Giants face arguably their toughest test of the season when they travel to Lumen Field to play the Seattle Seahawks.

New York (6-1) extended its win streak to four with a 23-17 comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. It was more fourth-quarter mastery for the Giants, who outscored the Jaguars 10-0 in the final stanza to overcome a 17-13 deficit. On the season New York has outscored its opponents 58-22 in the fourth quarter.

Seattle (4-3) has been one of the pleasant surprises this season and leads the NFC West by a half-game over the Los Angeles Rams and a full game over the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks racked up over 400 yards in a 37-23 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Running back Kenneth Walker II had 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Seahawks as a 3-point favorite with an over/under of 44.5

Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

Time/TV: 4:25 p.m. Sunday, FOX

Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): Seahawks -3

Money line: Giants +140, Seahawks -165

Over/under: 44.5

Analysis: The line opened last Tuesday at Seahawks -1.5 and has been between 3 and 3.5 most of the way. The total opened at 46.5 and has steadily gone down. This will be the first real road test for the Giants. More than half the crowd in Jacksonville were Giants fans, and their game against the Packers was in London with a 50/50 crowd. Seattle will have the 12th man on its side Sunday.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has played very good football this year, and if his emotions aren’t too high going against an old team, he could be the difference. Both teams are going to run the football, and the Giants proved last week that they can run successfully against a defense built to stop the ground game. Taking the Giants and the points has worked all year. No need to go away from it now.

Prediction: Seahawks 21, Giants 20

