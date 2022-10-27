High schools: Saratoga Springs, Shaker advance to Class AA boys’ soccer final

Ryan Farr scored a goal in each half, leading top-seeded Saratoga Springs in a 4-0 win over No. 4 seed Guilderland in the semifinals of the Section II Class AA boys’ soccer tournament on Thursday at Mechanicville High School.

After Farr’s goals in the 27th and 43rd minutes, Saratoga Springs sealed the game with goals from Theo Paladini and Lucas Varghese.

In Thursday’s other semifinal, Brendan Degan scored the winning goal in the 67th minute as No. 2 Shaker beat No. 3 Shenendehowa. Lochlain Clarke gave Shenendehowa a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute when his header found the back of the net, but Ben Halek equalized for Shaker on a penalty kick before Degan put home the winner in the second half.

Saratoga Springs and Shaker will meet in the championship game Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Colonie High School.

JOHNSTOWN ADVANCES

Second-seeded Johnstown advanced to the Section II Class C field hockey title game with a 6-0 semifinal win over No. 3 Granville. Cole Krempa scored a hat trick for the Lady Bills, Emily Pertell had a goal and an assist and both Ava Barker and Caroline Krempa found the back of the net.

Johnstown goalie Emilia Haverly recorded the shutout as Johnstown finished with a 35-0 advantage in shots and a 23-0 edge in quarters. Granville goalie Megan Decker made 20 saves.

Johnstown will face No. 1 seed Hoosick Falls in the Class C final on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Gloversville High School.

Hoosick Falls advanced with a 6-0 win over Schuylerville behind two goals each from Tatum Hickey and Gwyn Vincent. Emma McCart and Marissa Wrubleski also scored for the Panthers.

BH-BL CRUISES IN QUARTERFINALS

Top-seeded Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake rolled to a 25-9, 25-13, 25-12 Section II Class A girls’ volleyball quarterfinal win over Troy. Sarah Robbins led Burnt Hills with 12 kills and Danielle DeBonis had 22 assists. The Spartans will face No. 4 Holy Names, a 25-15, 26-24, 25-17 winner over No. 5 Columbia, in the semifinals.

Addie Kurtz provided 19 kills as No. 3 South Glens Falls defeated No. 6 Mohonasen 25-13, 25-23, 25-16. Malia Dake added 33 kills in the win, while Kate McDonough chipped in 14 kills and Sydney Kurtz dished out 20 assists.

In Class AA, No. 2 Bethlehem defeated No. 7 Niskayuna 25-17, 25-22, 25-19, led by nine kills from Anna Walston and five kills, four blocks and two aces from Caroline Davis. Niskayuna was led by Ava Schewe’s 16 kills and seven digs, while Audrey Mason contributed six assists and seven digs. Bethlehem will face No. 3 Saratoga Springs in the semifinals on Wednesday after the Blue Streaks beat Guilderland in straight sets.

No. 5 Shaker knocked off No. 4 Ballston Spa 25-19, 25-23, 25-15 as Layla Shipley had 12 kills, 11 digs and five aces for the Blue Bison. Cara Calicchia added 10 kills and 12 digs, and Bri Hardwick chipped in 27 assists. Shaker will face No. 1 seed Shenendehowa, which had a bye through the quarterfinals, in Wednesday’s semifinals.

SHENENDEHOWA, BURNT HILLS EARN TOP SEEDS

Shenendehowa and Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake received the top seeds in Division I and Division II, respectively, for the Section II boys’ volleyball tournaments.

The eight-team Division II tournament opens with quarterfinals Monday, followed by the semifinals on Wednesday at Rensselaer High School. Rensselaer will also host the championship match on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Burnt Hills and Christian Brothers Academy are the only two teams in the Division II field and will meet for the championship Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. at Rensselaer.

