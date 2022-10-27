In the Pocket: Colonie grad Chrzanowski has lofty expectations

IN THE POCKET – Amanda Chrzanowski has lofty expectations on the lanes. The confident cranker from Colonie is used to throwing tons of strikes and has been a winner at every level ever since she was old enough to roll her first bowling ball.

The 23-year-old Schenectady native learned the game from her grandfather and her mother, and she immediately found success.

“Bowling runs in my family,” said Chrzanowski, who bowled on the perennial powerhouse Colonie High School girls’ bowling team for six seasons. The Garnet Raiders advanced to the NYSPHSAA girls’ bowling championships three times, winning the state title her senior season. She also made the Section II state team as an individual all-star twice more, securing another state championship.

Meanwhile, her overall athletic ability was honed on the soccer pitch.

“My father, Janek, was a very good soccer player, and I played soccer until my junior year in high school,” she explained. “I played center back, and we were pretty good on the high school team. We went to sectionals my two years on the varsity, and we won quite a bit on my travel team, as well.”

But Chrzanowski’s first love was always bowling, and she knew that she wanted to compete at the next level at a program with national credibility in the sport.

“I wanted to make sure I could go to a school with the most success in bowling. My overall goal was to win a national championship,” she said.

Chrzanowski chose Fairleigh Dickinson, and it turned out to be a perfect fit. A multiple All-NEC selection, Chrzanowski’s five-year run at FDU included several trips to the national tournament and a final four appearance her final season.

“I just missed my dream and my goal of a national championship, but I came very close,” she said. “I was fortunate to get an extra year of eligibility last season because of COVID.”

Now, Chrzanowski is competing in her first season of adult, scratch leagues. She’s bowling in both the high-powered City League and the Towne Mixed Doubles at Towne Bowling Academy, where she’s averaging 223 and 222, respectively.

“There is an unbelievable amount of talented bowlers over there in those two leagues,” she said. “The biggest difference between league bowling and college bowling is the lane patterns. I haven’t seen the house shots used in league bowling in a few years. That’s the biggest difference. Plus, in college, I had to wake up at 5 a.m. in the morning to start practicing, and I was at the lanes a good portion of the day when I wasn’t in class. I miss the team aspect of college bowling, where all five girls had the same goal of going for a national championship. I’ve had to change my mindset a little for league bowling.”

Chrzanowski also misses the Baker style format of the college game, where each bowler on the five-person team only rolled two frames apiece in each game. In Baker competition, the first bowler rolls the first and sixth frames, while the second bowler rolls the second and seventh frames, and so on.

“In college, two of the three rounds that we bowled used Baker-style formats,” she said. “Plus, the lane conditions were much tougher than the typical house shot.”

The biology major, who recently got a new job as associate compliance specialist at Regeneron, said she really enjoys the power game in her sport.

“I like to cover a lot of boards. I’m a higher rev player,” she said. “I prefer to play an inside line. Currently, I’m using a Storm Phaze II. It’s my go-to ball. It’s super predictable and very reliable. When I need to make a change, I usually switch to my IQ Emerald ball. It’s an oldie, but a goodie.”

Chrzanowski’s career-high triple is a 771, and although she’s registered three perfect games, none of them are sanctioned.

“I rolled three perfect games in practice at school, but unfortunately, they weren’t thrown in competition,” Chrzanowski said. “One of my biggest goals right now is to get my first sanctioned 300 game. That’s the biggest goal on my radar, along with winning the U.S. Open and that green jacket.”

Chrzanowski hopes to eventually compete on the PWBA Tour, following in the footsteps of Rotterdam native Liz Kuhlkin.

“I would love to go out on the PWBA Tour. At first, I want to do some local stops and then do more events, but since I just got my new job, I need to earn enough time off before I hit the road,” she said. “Until then, my goal is to compete in as many local tournaments as I can.”

Chrzanowski bowled in the TNBA Trios Tournament last weekend at Towne Bowling Academy and is planning on competing in the lucrative Masters Tournament in a few weeks at Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center in South Glens Falls. Keep an eye on this young up-and-coming star.

SPECIAL EVENT AT SPORTSMAN’S BOWL

The Schenectady USBC Women’s Doubles Championship will be held Saturday (2:30 p.m.) and Sunday (1:30 p.m.) at Sportsman’s Bowl. Top prize will be $800, based on 75 teams. Team handicap is based on 90% of 440, and entry fee is $60 per team. There is an optional $10 fee for the scratch division.

Some of the top teams already entered include Kuhlkin with Debbie Capullo, Kim Swiatocha with Kris Impellizzeri and Natasha Fazzone with her mother Tammy Sader. Call Kristen Zadrozny (518-466-9088) or Sharon Sager (518-376-6677) for more information.

STRIKES & SPARES

Roy Vandergobart teamed with Justin Barcomb for a plus-361 in match play to win the Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center’s Baker Doubles Championship last weekend. They split $2,200. Rounding out the top six cashers were Nick Miseno with Don Herrington (+295, $1,200), Larry Porter with Dave Jecko (+201, $850), Karon Henderson with Darian Lemay (+187, $750), Ray Cyr with Steve Arehart (+95, $650) and Christian Winters with Ben Bohannon (+29, $550). Miseno and Herrington averaged 226.5 to lead the eight-game qualifying round with a +212.

George Gorman III, who led the afternoon qualifying squad with a 739 triple, won the 26th annual Troy Bowling Association’s 800 Club Tournament Sunday at Cohoes Arena. Gorman defeated Tom Reed 214-175 in the championship match and earned $850, while Reed took home $425. Rounding out the top eight cashers were Tom Walsh Jr. ($315), Joe Herrington ($250), Joe Cicchinelli ($180), Mitchell Andrews ($155), Ron Gardner ($140) and Joe Derocher ($120).

Jehron Cherry, Kyle Turpin and Jahlil Young (2,210 handicap total) won the Albany TNBA Senate Trio Tournament over the weekend at Towne Bowling Academy. Carlos Aponte Jr., LaWanda Scott and Kyle Turpin finished second (2,172) in the unofficial standings, and Nikki Wright, Crystal Fuller and Andrew Lawson finished third (2,115). Matt Fazzone took the top two spots in the scratch singles division (769 and 750), with Marty Capullo Jr. third (749). Scott shot a 781 to win the handicap singles division, followed by Fuller (774) and Fazzone (769).

Andrew Robitaille defeated Morgan Brunet 253-211 to win his sixth Capital District Youth Scholarship Tour title and $270 in scholarships at Patel’s Kingston Lanes over the weekend. Morgan earned $175 and Anthony DeRobertis finished third ($135). The next CDYST event is Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m. at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Bill Hearley rolled back-to-back perfect games en route to an 827 triple in the Tuesday night doubles league at Town & Country Lanes. Hearley now has 33 career 800 triples and 46 career perfect games. Hearley is the father of Burden Lake CC head pro Justin Hearley, this year’s NENY PGA’s Player of the Year and a fine bowler in his own right. Justin just returned to the lanes himself after missing the first seven weeks of the season and watched his father’s latest accomplishments.

The Boulevard Bowl Five-Person Baker Tournament has been rescheduled for Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. Handicap (80% of 240) is based on the average of the five bowlers. Entry fee is $150 per team. There will be 12 games of qualifying , with the top three advancing into a stepladder finals. Contact Boulevard Bowl for more information.

Kingpin’s Family Fun Center’s second annual Masters Tournament is Nov. 5-6, with a guaranteed first prize of $8,000, which is believed to be the richest local top prize for amateurs outside of a PBA or PWBA event. Steve Wagoner won last year’s inaugural tournament. The main event has 120 spots available. Entry fee is $290, or $250 if paid before Sunday. There is also a Saturday doubles sweeper. Contact Doug Bohannon at 518-793-9606 for information on either event.

Entries are filling up quickly for the fifth annual NYSCOPBA Over/Under Doubles tournament at Towne Bowling Academy. The squads are Nov. 18 (9:30 p.m.), Nov. 19 (2:30 p.m.) and Nov. 20 (9 a.m. and noon). Entry fee is $140 per team. Re-entry with the same team is $100. There can be only one PBA or PWBA member per team. Qualifying is three games across six lanes. One in five from each squad will advance to the bracket finals on the final squad Nov 20. First place will be a minimum of $3,000. To reserve your spot, call Towne Bowling Academy at 518-355-3939.

MAJOR BOWLING

Don Herrington hammered a perfect game during a 767, Matt Fazzone (279-765), Ron Paradiso (279-765) and John Pancake (299-765) tied for runner-up honors, Chip Tashjian ripped a 265-758 and both Tom Earl (756) and Jeff Kallner (755) also rolled perfect games in the City League Monday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

Chris Smith pounded a 266-791, Rich Manzer Jr. delivered a 267-766 and Chris Fedden fired a 268-751 to pace the Sportsman’s Majors Monday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

B.J. Smith Jr. shot a 255-928, and Derek Foti ripped a 235-901 to lead the Frank DePalma Boulevard Classic Tuesday night at Boulevard Bowl.

In the Towne Mixed Doubles league Wednesday night at Towne Bowling Academy, Ryan Karabin produced a 279-1,033 four-game series, Lindsey McPhail tossed a 268-1,011, Tom Earl fired a 269-996 and Liz Kuhlkin shot a 276-974. Scott Rogers and Billy McGaffin Jr. rolled perfect games.

CITY LEAGUE

Standings

Towne Bowling Academy 17-4, ABS 16-5, Broadway Lanes 15-6, DeCrescente Distributing 15-6, Falvey Real Estate 15-6, Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet 13-8, Downs Roofing 13-8, 20 North 13-8, J&F Lawncare 11-10, Sindoni Sausage 10-11, Bootlegger’s 10-11, WMS Leasing 9-12, Rollarama 9-12, Drive Line Motors 7.5-13.5, The Heritage Group 7-14, Boulevard Bowl 7-14, Kristel Mechanical 7-14, KKV Recovery 6-15, Da Royalty 6-15, Pete’s Auto 3.5-17.5.

———

Match summaries

DeCrescente Distributing (2)

Mike Neumann 195-217-205 — 617, Brian Mariano 190-245-235 — 670, Mark Kuhlkin 212-212-185 — 609, Liz Kuhlkin 278-277-192 — 747. Totals: 8875-951-817 — 2,643.

20 North (1)

Brandon Wolf 236-227-167 — 630, Zack Terry 183-163-176 — 522, Joel Donato 193-182-226 — 601, Tommy Donato 266-235-175 — 676. Totals: 878-807-744 — 2,429.

———

Downs Roofing (1)

David Orzechowski 235-210-217 — 662, Nick Barnes 203-279-227 — 709, Ryan Karabin 215-223-279 — 717, Billy Wigand 195-243-224 — 662. Totals: 848-955-947 — 2,750.

Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet (2)

Ed Gumm 221-161-267 — 649, Chip Tashjian 259-234-265 — 758, Brad Lawyer 227-226-201 — 654, Jody Becker 231-206-256 — 693. Totals: 938-827-989 — 2,754.

———

J&F Lawncare (1)

Jason Brown 215-224-228 — 667, RJ Martinez 255-244-237 — 736, Nick Stricos 237-212-210 — 659, Steve Hallenbeck 220-235-214 — 669. Totals: 927-915-889 — 2,731.

Sindoni Sausage (2)

Scott Chastenay 214-241-223 — 678, Mike DiCerbo 212-195-155 — 562, Rich Strath 222-247-234 — 703, Don Herrington 201-266-300 — 767. Totals: 849-949-300 — 2,767.

———

WMS Leasing (1)

Chad Sutliff 228-210-170 — 608, Stephen Alexander 197-168-235 — 600, Lindsey McPhail 189-211-200 — 600, Tom Egan Jr. 211-279-224 — 714. Totals: 825-868-829 — 2,522.

Bootlegger’s (2)

Cassius Boyd 198-227-200 — 625, Karrie Blake 211-212-176 — 599, Jeremy Noble 167-247-251 — 665, Marc Fowler 201-218-247 — 666. Totals: 777-904-874 — 2,555.

———

Drive Line Motors (0)

Kate Clark 219-232-195 — 646, Chris Allen 213-193-161 — 567, Rob Beedelson 192-212-232 — 636, John Askew 234-215-228 — 677. Totals: 858-852-816 — 2,526.

Rollarama (3)

Dan Rotter 211-255-168 — 634, Jeremy Clute 203-212-247 — 662, Ron Paradiso 248-238-279 — 765, Ken LaBelle Jr. 257-235-214 — 706. Totals: 919-940-908 — 2,767.

———

Boulevard Bowl (1)

P.J. Derenzo 244-249-226 — 719, Ken Wilkins 153-184-232 — 569, Mike Scaccia 227-208-226 — 661, Derek Foti 212-210-223 — 645. Totals: 836-851-907 — 2,594.

The Heritage Group (2)

Patricia Kelly 257-172-227 — 656, Amanda Chrzanowski 250-236-220 — 706, Bob Messick 211-246-205 — 662, Mike Nolan 193-224-199 — 616. Totals: 911-878-851 — 2,640.

———

Kristel Mechanical (2)

Ed White 213-207-187 — 607, Mel Kristel 226-183-150 — 559, Bryan Kelley 210-162-161 — 533, Jeff Whitehouse 214-213-232 — 659. Totals: 863-765-730 — 2,358.

Da Royalty (1)

AJ Collins 189-199-203 — 591, Brendan Collins 214-214-169 — 597, Will Cunningham 182-185-160 — 527, David Squires 202-204-153 — 559. Totals: 787-802-685 — 2,274.

———

Pete’s Auto (0)

Chuck Schissler 199-168-171 — 538, Jenn Schissler 182-166-171 — 519, Laura Rotter 191-259-212 — 662, Gabe Criscuolo 1 79-192-200 — 571. Totals: 751-785-754 — 2,290.

KKV Recovery (3)

Alyssa Griffin 209-200-193 — 602, Nick DiCerbo 218-192-213 — 623, Kara Struffolino 243-236-241 — 720. Totals: 852-865-870 — 2,587.

———

Towne Bowling Academy (1)

Tom Earl 300-257-199 — 756, Tony Palumbo 200-219-258 — 677, Marty Capullo Jr. 238-207-246 — 691, Debbie Capullo 279-246-214 — 739. Totals: 1,017-929-917 — 2,863.

ABS (2)

Jeff Kallner 300-217-238 — 755, Matt Kallner 239-248-247 — 734, Craig Taylor 230-222-215 — 667, Matt Fazzone 279-219-267 — 765. Totals: 1,048-906-967 — 2,921.

———

Falvey Real Estate (1)

Lee Aiezza 210-193-236 — 639, Dan Auricchio 256-222-235 — 713, Kenny Livengood 180-215-195 — 590, Jeff Young 223-187-259 — 669. Totals: 869-817-925 — 2,611.

Broadway Lanes (2)

Roy Vanderbogart 224-217-204 — 645, John Pancake 299-237-229 — 765, Steve Wagoner 258-257-214 — 729, Justin Barcomb 226-256-207 — 689. Totals: 1,007-967-854 — 2,828.

SPORTSMAN’S MAJORS

Standings

Universal Auto Parts 24-4, Van Buren Enterprises 23-5, TSS Printing 22-6, JL Designs 22-6, Muny Grille 21-7, Metroland Photo 17-11, Precision Floors 17-11, EBF Strong 15-13, All in 1 Realty 14-14, TheSignBandits.com 11-17, Bob’s Pro Shop 6-22, Klonowski’s Pro Shop 2-26, Team 14 1-27, IDID 1-27.

———

Match summaries

Klonowski’s Pro Shop (1)

Anthony Clay 258-197-182 — 637, Christian Caputo 248-245-246 — 739, Jackielynn Noble 167-175-172 — 514, Jim Petronis 229-180-237 — 646. Totals: 902-797-837 — 2,536.

Muny Grille (3)

Jay Diamond 221-217-248 — 686, Dave Bingham 159-200-200 — 559, Mark Ray 247-211-224 — 682, Jamie Diamond 237-241-216 — 694. Totals: 864-869-888 — 2,621.

———

TheSignBandits.com (0)

Aiden Deitz 221-257-194 — 672, Rich Ellis 202-159-192 — 553, Bill Carl 191-225-194 — 610, Jason Deitz 183-185-185 — 553. Totals: 797-826-765 — 2,388.

JL Designs (4)

Justin Lansing 224-193-190 — 607, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 214-247-212 — 673, Ron Williams 235-236-195 — 666, Billy McGaffin Jr. 179-254-206 — 639. Totals: 852-930-803 — 2,585.

———

TSS Printing (4)

Rob Mengel 190-299-233 — 722, Corey Buckley 223-235-228 — 686, Tyler Mochrie 258-201-212 — 671, Matt Olson 212-228-278 — 718. Totals: 883-963-951 — 2,797.

Bob’s Pro Shop (0)

Fred McMahon 234-237-180 — 651, Earl Lawrence Jr. 186-211-213 — 610, Bob Tedesco Jr. 170-207-223 — 600, Mike Smith 225-166-186 — 577. Totals: 815-821-802 — 2,438.

———

Universal Auto Parts (4)

Andy Smith 279-233-183 — 695, Bill Heaphy III 255-227-225 — 707, Chris Fedden 247-236-268 — 751, Chris Smith 257-268-266 — 791. Totals: 1,038-964-942 — 2,944.

Precision Floors (0)

Mike Guidarelli 244-223-259 — 726, Jim Bassotti 226-214-191 — 631, Tom Siatkowski 213-214-162 — 589, Matt Swiatocha 246-180-181 — 607. Totals: 929-831-793 — 2,553.

———

EBF Strong (4)

John Liberatore (absent) 179-179-179 — 537, Steve Fawcett 202-224-199 — 625, Melissa Childrose 166-245-215 — 626, Chris Fawcett 794-937-805 — 2,536.

Team 14 (0)

Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570. Totals: 760-760-760 — 2,280.

———

All in 1 Realty (1)

Nick Peckowitz 257-269-203 — 729, Tammy Sader 205-227-181 — 613, Rich Rogaski 217-215-225 — 657, John Leone 200-255-184 — 639. Totals: 879-966-793 — 2,638.

Van Buren Enterprises (3)

Art Van Buren 264-237-221 — 722, Rich Manzer Jr. 253-267-246 — 766, Brian French 249-211-202 — 662, Austin Van Buren 209-247-213 — 669. Totals: 975-962-882 — 2,819.

———

IDID (0)

Tony Fernandez 197-160-168 — 525, Mike Liberatore 204-214-198 — 616, Jim Valentino (absent) 187-187-187 — 561, AJ Perone 159-162-173 — 494. Totals: 747-723-726 — 2,196.

Metroland Photo (4)

Lee Quivey 258-228-183 — 669, Steve Renzi 204-215-191 — 610, Mike Gallitelli 289-222-182 — 693, BJ Smith Jr. 236-182-202 — 620. Totals: 987-847-758 — 2,592.

FRANK DePALMA BOULEVARD CLASSIC

Standings

Masons Automotive 23-12, Boulevard Bowl 22.5-12.5, Derenzo’s Tax Service 20-15 Kalpro 16-19, D.A. Parisi & Co. 14.5-20.5, MBM Motorsports 9-26.

———

Match summaries

Derenzo’s Tax Service (3)

P.J. Derenzo 149-238-202-195 — 784, Don Cross 204-229-177-155 — 765, Jason Palmer 214-227-256-189 — 886. Totals: 567-694-635-539 — 2,435.

D.A. Parisi & Co. (2)

John Mecca 196-177-206-213 — 792, Jeff Williams 185-146-211-191 — 733, Ken Wilkins 213-248-216-192 — 869. Totals: 594-571-633-596 — 2,394.

———

Masons Automotive (4)

Mark Hansen 223-205-184-235 — 847, Robin Fredenburgh 185-193-192-181 — 751, B.J. Smith Jr.196-243-255-234 — 928. Totals: 604-641-631-650 — 2,526.

MBM Motorsports (1)

Zach Mecca 234-159-171-184 — 748, Tony Bianchi 225-215-174-208 — 822, Tom Girard 153-224-185-183 — 745. Totals: 612-598-530-575 — 2,315.

———

Kalpro (2)

Keith Lawyer 247-194-259-164 — 864, Kyle Wilkins 169-215-223-204 — 811, Joe Carusone 213-237-202-161 — 813. Totals: 629-646-684-529 — 2,488.

Boulevard Bowl (3)

Mike Scaccia Jr. 213-236-207-205 — 861, Brian Hart 175-206-226-227 — 834, Derek Foti 226-205-235-235 — 901. Totals: 616-647-668-667 — 2,596.

TOWNE MIXED DOUBLES

Standings

Revolutions Pro Shop 99-61, Syron’s Meat Market 98.5-61.5, JLD 95-65, Solid Surface 95-65, TSS Printing & Awards 92-68, Battenkill Motors 89.5-70.5, Next Level Detailing 89-71, Sindoni Sausage 86.5-73.5, Broadway Lunch 86-74, Towne Bowling Academy 85-75, A Plus Heating No. 2 83-77, ABS 81.5-78.5, Never Enough Performance 73.5-86.5, My Three Sons 73-87, Unbreakable Nutrition 72-88, T.J. Bell Environmental 70.5-89.5, Team 14 66.5-93.5, Rogers Motorsports 66-94, Sportsman’s Bowl 62.5-97.5, A Plus Heating No. 1 36-124.

———

Match summaries

Solid Surface (3)

Cheyanne Zullo 212-193-214-177 — 796, Austin Zullo 153-180-172-206 — 701. Totals: 408-416-429-425 — 1,678.

Syron’s Meat Market (17)

Amanda Chrzanowski 241-233-243-189 — 906, John Askew 238-238-258-216 — 950. Totals: 496-487-517-421 — 1,920.

———

Battenkill Motors (10.5)

Laura Rotter 223-195-217-210 — 845, Ryan Karabin 241-279-247-266 — 1,033. Totals: 486-496-486-498 — 1,966.

Never Enough Performance (9.5)

Kate Clark 179-223-214-233 — 849, Dave McLear 237-225-257-235 — 954. Totals: 454-486-509-506 — 1,955.

———

Rogers Motorsports (11)

Kelly Chrzanowski 238-248-224-166 — 876, Kenny Livengood 166-268-215-266 — 915. Totals: 443-555-478-471 — 1,947.

Sindoni Sausage (9)

Liz Kuhlklin 255-276-219-224 — 974, Joe VanDerLinden 227-268-228-231 — 954. Totals: 489-551-454-462 — 1,956.

———

Next Level Detailing (14)

Kim Swiatocha 233-245-192-220 — 890, Matt Swiatocha 212-201-253-266 — 932. Totals: 461-462-461-502 — 1,886.

Sportsman’s Bowl (6)

Erika Poje 169-194-168-175 — 706, Dan Knutti 232-222-217-178 — 849. Totals: 461-476-445-413 — 1,795.

———

Towne Bowling Academy (9)

Debbie Capullo 224-182-298-233 — 937, Marty Capullo Jr. 462-420-558-504 — 1,944.

My Three Sons (11)

Patricia Kelly 230-223-193-190 — 836, Scott Rogers 300-172-227-268 — 967. Totals: 566-431-456-494 — 1,947.

———

Team 14 (8)

Ursula Pasquerella 170-236-177-194 — 777, Joe Venduro 173-183-172-220 — 748. Totals: 400-476-406-471 — 1,753.

TSS Printing (12)

Jackie Malone 180-208-255-233 — 876, Paul Dumas 255-236-179-204 — 874. Totals: 464-473-463-466 — 1,866.

———

A Plus Heating No. 1 (6)

Michelle Largeteau 161-130-155-141 — 587, Tony Pasquerella 157-181-179-168 — 685. Totals: 447-440-463-438 — 1,788.

A Plus Heating No. 2 (14)

Victoria Shufelt 196-199-235-238 — 868, Zack Porter 235-207-225-173 — 840. Totals: 463-438-492-443 — 1,836.

———

ABS (5)

Natasha Fazzone 203-220-201-243 — 867, Matt Fazzone 236-221-258-205 — 920. Totals: 461-463-481-470 — 1,875.

Broadway Lanes (15)

Renee Earl 223-193-217-170 — 803, Tom Earl 245-269-239-243 — 996. Totals: 511-505-499-456 — 1,971.

———

T.J. Bell Environmental (8)

Catie Bell 217-173-180-201 — 771, Mike Kamm 208-237-267-227 — 939. Totals: 485-470-507-488 — 1,950.

Revolutions Pro Shop (12)

Lindsey McPhail 268-248-258-237 — 1,011, Don Herrington 256-216-225-215 — 912. Totals: 544-484-503-472 — 2,003.

———

Unbreakable Nutrition (5)

Lisa Rathbun-Read 181-197-225-214 — 817, Matt Cheeley 265-193-193-178 — 829. Totals: 482-426-454-428 — 1,790.

JLD (15)

Amber Brophy 220-203-204-187 — 814, Billy McGaffin 300-226-202-222 — 950. Totals: 551-460-437-440 — 1,888.

