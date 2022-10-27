Internet company expanding services in Saratoga County

MALTA — Greenlight, a Rochester-based internet company, continues to expand in Saratoga County with plans to provide internet service in Malta just several months after the company began laying fiber cable in Clifton Park.

The company, which started in 2011, is investing more than $6.5 million in infrastructure work to bring the service to Malta by next spring, according to a press release about the project.

“We’re really excited with the way we’ve been welcomed into not just Clifton Park but Saratoga County generally and so this was a logical progression,” said Mark Murphy, the company’s president and CEO.

Malta Town Supervisor Mark Hammond recalled conversations with Greenlight beginning in 2021 while he was still the deputy supervisor.

“We were looking for some means of keeping our fees down for residents,” Hammond said.

He said it became even more important while students were still virtual for school and needed access to the internet.

He’s excited to see the company come to Malta.

“It will save us money,” Hammond said. “It will definitely, I think, save consumers money. We’re not trying to put Spectrum or any other supplier out of business, but at the same time, we want to make sure that our residents are at least given options so they can select whatever is going to meet their financial needs and their needs for their internet.”

Hammond said Spectrum is the biggest provider in the area.

Greenlight’s expansion into Malta would bring its service to town hall and six neighborhoods, around 6,500 homes, by the third quarter of 2023, according to the release.

However, Hammond said the company showed them build out plans and, that by the end of 2024, the company will cover a “good majority” of the town.

“Eventually the plan is to even include our rural area,” Hammond said.

But he said the construction must first begin in the denser areas of the town first.

“I’ve been assured they’re not going to ignore any parts of our town that desire this to come in and serve them.”

Greenlight provides data speeds as high as 2 Gbps with a base speed of 500 Mbps for $50 a month. The ISP currently serves about 80,000 customers in 20 communities in the Binghamton, Buffalo and Rochester areas. It has set up its main internet distribution site for the Capital Region in Albany. The company claims to be “five times faster and 25% less expensive than the incumbent cable provider,” states the release.

Murphy said the company plans to continue expanding in eastern New York and even outside of the state.

“From a construction and customer response, we think Malta and other parts of Saratoga County are going to be really good for us and really good for the residents of those municipalities,” Murphy said.

The company has received a $300 million investment from Oak Hill Capital to continue its expansion.

However, Greenlight’s expansion doesn’t come without challenges, such as finding qualified contractors to do the work.

“The reality is the folks that own the utility poles have a very limited list of the number of contractors we can use, so that is one limiting factor for us,” Murphy said. “The other is the same thing you hear across the board with trades today: that there aren’t enough qualified electricians and other folks that can safely run our fiber optic network on poles or underground.”

Murphy said that expansion will become easier in some ways as the company already has its core network equipment in place.

“We don’t have to do a lot of the things we had to do when we started in the region in Clifton Park, so we expect things to move more quickly,” he said.

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County