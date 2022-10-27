Letters to the Editor Thursday, Oct. 27

Mastroiannis happy to see bakery back



Such wonderful news about our family’s bakery coming back to the Capital District! Thank you, Scott Davenport. We are truly honored you feel so excited to offer many of the bread products we made for numerous years.

Our brother, Patsy, worked many years with his father and most of his uncles and later with his brother, Armond, and continued to work at the bakery after Armond’s passing.

After reading the article, he exclaimed “this guy reminds me of Armond!” Your drive and ambition are what Armond had. Our uncles, Peter (oldest and founder), along with Dominic, Mario, Guerino, Carmen, John, Armand, and our father Patsy (Pasquale), also had the drive and proudly worked endless hours to leave their families with an appreciation of what it takes to have a successful bakery.

They left all of us with a wonderful legacy. In 1978, Patsy and Armond, with our mom and dad, took over the business, and with many hardworking employees tirelessly worked 14-20 hour days to continue making the traditional and new bread products.

Also, the five remaining children, Anthony, Aurelia, Laura, Josepha, and Mary, worked at the bakery throughout the years.

Needless to say, we are a very proud Italian family! Mr. Davenport, on behalf of the Mastroianni Bros. Bakery families, we commend you and your siblings for your plans and wish you many, many years of success.

And you are definitely making us Mastroianni Proud!

Patsy (Pasquale) Mastroianni,Jr.

Josepha Mastroianni Abba

Mary Mastroianni Drescher

Niskayuna

Return democracy to we the people



What has happened to democracy? Elected by the people for the people, not the candidate who has the most money or TV ads and media time.

I identify as a Republican and, yes, I voted for Trump but no more. I voted because I didn’t want Clinton, and then Biden, but Biden won.

And I will vote for what is best for the country, not who either party tells me to. There should be limits to time in any office. I mean some have been around a while and get voted back in because no one has the money to challenge them.

Let us go back for the people. Not how much money they have or who the big named people tell us to vote for.

Watch different stations and political sites and make up your own mind. Both parties run bad ads on each other with keywords or phrases that slam the other that are half-truths. Please do some listening to both sides and make up your mind and vote.

Louise Wasson

Rexford

