Mayfield lakeside restaurant to temporarily close

MAYFIELD — A Great Sacandaga Lake institution is temporarily closing its doors this weekend, as Lanzi’s On the Lake will shutter for renovations beginning on Oct. 30.

In a social media post on Thursday, the Mayfield restaurant announced that it will close for major renovations to the lakeside eatery, which opened in 1993.

The company announced that a timeline for the renovations will be revealed publicly when plans are finalized and the owners declined further comment on the temporary closure when reached Thursday.

The Lanzi family operates five establishments in the region, including the family’s flagship lakeside restaurant, as well as Lorenzo’s Southside in Amsterdam, Lakeside Tavern in Gloversville, Sport Island Pub in Northville and Partner’s Pub in Johnstown.

Fulton and Montgomery County Tourism Director Anne Boles said that Lanzi’s On the Lake is a cornerstone Fulton County attraction for locals and travelers alike.

“It’s always been a very popular destination and tradition for both local families and our tourists and their families,” Boles said on Thursday. “We’re supporting that they’re investing in themselves for renovations and hopefully they’ll all go smoothly and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the decades to come.”

The lakeside restaurant normally operates 12 months a year, serving a menu of seafood, steaks and pasta in a dining area that caters to 135 guests.

“It’s a four-season destination on the lake,” Boles said. “In the summer, the boaters come to the marina and enjoy great food and drinks. When we have snow, ice fishing enthusiasts and snowmobilers tour the lake. So people enjoy it all year round.”

In the restaurant’s public announcement, the restaurant owners promised a refresh to the current site.

“We are extremely excited for this next chapter at Lanzi’s on the Lake,” the statement read. “After 30 years in business at this location, our goal has been, and will continue to be, to create establishments that better serve the community and surrounding areas.”

Boles said the Lanzi family has deep roots in the community between Lanzi’s On the Lake and its four sister properties.

“They’re Chamber of Commerce members and they’ve been huge supporters of fishing tournaments,” she said of the Mayfield restaurant. “They’re a big tourist destination and we’re happy to see the investment they always put in themselves. They have wonderful restaurants around the lake and in Amsterdam with Lorenzo’s Southside.”

