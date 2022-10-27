Online threat against Ballston Spa schools investigated; Traced to 15yo, sheriff says

BALLSTON SPA – An online threat was made against the Ballston Spa Central School District Wednesday, leading to an investigation that traced the threat to a 15-year-old boy, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators determined the threat not to be credible and that the suspect did not have the means to act on the threat, officials said.

The investigation remained ongoing Thursday and criminal charges are expected, officials said.

The investigation began Wednesday afternoon as officials received the report of the threat. The threat had been made using Snapchat.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Following an investigation by the sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit and the School Resource Officer assigned to the district, they identified the 15-year-old as the threat source, officials said. Officials did not identify the boy publicly.

In a message posted to the district’s website Thursday, Interim Ballston Spa Superintendent Gianleo A. Duca, a follow up to a Wednesday evening post, also indicated that the threat had been deemed not credible.

“Extra law enforcement patrols will remain in place at all buildings today as an added safety precaution. Please join me in thanking the Sheriff’s Department for their continued efforts in keeping our school community safe,” Duca wrote.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs