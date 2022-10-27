Opening Faceoff: Hoping to see a full Houston Field House on Friday

I remember going to the Houston Field House last October to cover the Union-RPI men’s hockey game, and I knew I was going to be part of something unique.

For the first time ever, there would not be a near-capacity crowd to see the two Capital Region rivals play. Because of restrictions brought on due to the coronavirus pandemic, RPI limited attendance to their home games to students, faculty and staff. The only way the non-RPI connected fans could catch the games was by watching RPI TV or ESPN+, or listening to the games on WRPI-FM (91.5).

RPI has let the off-campus fans back this season. But they haven’t returned in droves just yet. In the four regular-season home games they have played, the Engineers have averaged just 1,661 fans per game.

To me, it seems like a backlash for canceling the 2020-21 season because of the pandemic, and then not allowing the fans back like most other ECAC Hockey schools were doing.

In covering RPI’s 3-0 win over Union last Oct. 30, there were 693 fans at the game. They may have been small, but they made plenty of noise. Sadly, it did lack the intensity of 4,500 fans screaming for their teams.

“What I remember from it was the full crowd is on one side of it, and then there was basically empty [seats] on the other side,” Union junior forward Liam Robertson said Tuesday.

But it looks like it could be a full house for Friday’s 7 p.m. game between Union and RPI at Houston Field House. RPI officials said close to 3,400 tickets have been sold for the game. It also helps that it’s Family Weekend at RPI.

“I think it’s going to be great,” RPI head coach Dave Smith said Wednesday. “That’s one of the pluses that RPI hockey history has. We’re coming off of a canceled season and no outside spectators, so it takes a little bit to get warmed back up to it. But the guys talk about the environment. The guys are aware of the energy it brings into the building, and I think that can be a positive for us.”

I hope that the game at RPI will be sold out. The Engineers deserve the support of their fans. Sure, I can understand why fans were upset at the school for limiting attendance to students, faculty and staff. But why punish the players? They don’t deserve that.

The Engineers are off to a good start. They want to open ECAC Hockey play on a good note. They want your support, especially facing their Route 7 rival. Show up Friday night. Make it a fun, intense night for them.

And then keep going to their home games. It’s time to move on from the last two years.

UNDERSTANDING THE RIVALRY

Union head coach Josh Hauge will get his first chance to be involved with the rivalry against RPI. But it’s not the first time he has been involved in a rivalry with the Engineers.

Hauge felt the intensity of the Clarkson-RPI rivalry when he was an assistant coach with the Golden Knights and how important it was for Clarkson to beat RPI.

“The president at Clarkson [Tony Collins] during my time, he might have enjoyed beating RPI more than anyone,” Hauge said Tuesday. “He made us know how important that rivalry was. It was it was fun to be a part of, but I’m now excited to really see what it’s like with RPI and Union.”

MAINE STUNS QUINNIPIAC

The most stunning result of the weekend involving an ECACH team was Quinnipiac’s shocking 4-0 loss at Main last Saturday.

The Bobcats had just come off of going 1-0-1 at North Dakota, which helped them move up to third in the USCHO.com and USA Hockey Magazine/USA Today polls.

Maine scored all of its goals in the third period.

Quinnipiac bounced back the next day with a 6-2 win. However, it wasn’t enough to prevent the Bobcats from dropping to sixth in the USA Hockey Magazine/USA Today poll and seventh in the USCHO.com poll.

UNION WOMEN BACK IN ACTION

After taking the last two weeks off, the Union women’s hockey team returns to the ice this weekend as it concludes its season-opening eight-game road trip.

The Dutchwomen (3-3) open ECACH play with the North Country road trip. Union takes on 10th-ranked Clarkson (8-1-1) at 6 p.m. Friday at Cheel Arena, and then faces St. Lawrence (4-4) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Appleton Arena.

Union was busy both on and off the ice.

“It was midterms, so it was good to have a breather around that time [and] let the players focus on school a little bit more,” said Union assistant coach Chris Ardito, who filled in for head coach Josh Sciba at Tuesday’s media availability. “But we were able to separate the weeks in certain ways and hammer out our details and get better.”

Shaking off the two-week rust is tough enough. To do it against one of the best teams in not only the ECACH, but in the country, in Clarkson won’t give Union much wiggle room for error. The Golden Knights will pounce on any mistake and put the puck in back of the net.

Ardito isn’t worried about that.

“I think that we’re coming into it in good spirits, well rested [and] to give us time to be sick or get injured and get better if we had to,” Ardito said. “We did all good things. We’re ready to go. It might be a rough few minutes, but we’ll be fine.”

Dutchwomen senior forward and team captain Emily King can’t wait to play again.

“I think we spent the last two weeks mentally preparing that we’ve had the two weeks off,” King said. “It [stinks] not playing every weekend. But once we get there, we’re just excited to play again.”

Union is off to its second-best start after six games in program history. The Dutchwomen have been much better offensively than in previous years,

“It’s definitely been exciting,” King said. “I think that we’re just a faster, more aggressive, closer-knit team. Overall, you’re going to get more production from that. But I’m just excited to see where we can keep going. … This is the start of ECAC play, and these games are going to be really tough. We’re playing top-10 teams every single weekend, basically, so I think it’ll be a good challenge. We’re always looking to be competitive, and we’re really a gritty team. I think that it’ll be an exciting year.”

RPI’S RAMPADO HONORED

After posting back-to-back shutouts last weekend against RIT, RPI goalie Amanda Rampado was named the women’s ECACH Goalie of the Week.

Rampado stopped 13 shots in last Friday’s 2-0 victory, and then followed that up with a 29-save effort in a 3-0 win.

Through six games this year, she is 2-6-0 with a 1.88 goals against average and a .936 save percentage.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, Union College