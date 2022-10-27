The Parting Schotts Podcast: Union-RPI men’s hockey preview; Union women’s hockey returns to ice

Union’s Matt Allen takes a shot against RPI’s Kyle Hallbauer during an exhibition game Oct. 2, 2021, at Messa Rink.
Union’s Matt Allen takes a shot against RPI’s Kyle Hallbauer during an exhibition game Oct. 2, 2021, at Messa Rink.

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I get you ready for the Capital Region men’s hockey rivalry games this weekend between Union and RPI. I have interviews from both teams. From Union, it’s head coach Josh Hauge, forwards Liam Robertson and Tyler Watkins and goalie Connor Murphy. From RPI, it’s head coach Dave Smith and forwards TJ Walsh and Jakob Lee.

The Union women’s hockey team returns to action after a two-week break. The Dutchwomen go to Clarkson and St. Lawrence this weekend. I have interviews with Union assistant coach Chris Ardito and forwards Emily King and Riley Walsh.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

