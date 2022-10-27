WAITE: Banking on one another

When the baby formula shortage worsened this spring, Christine Hernandez thought of one particular mother.

Hernandez, 37, had begun hosting a formula drop-off at Allo, a play space and support center for kids and families that she runs in Saratoga Springs, and one mom was having an especially hard time finding formula for her infant. The baby, then about 6 months old, had acid reflux and sensitivities to certain milk proteins, and so the family depended on a doctor-recommended specialized formula. That particular formula was backordered, Hernandez recalled.

“They couldn’t find it anywhere.”

The baby was diagnosed with “failure to thrive,” meaning she wasn’t gaining weight sufficiently, and the mother was becoming desperate, Hernandez said.

These were the kinds of stories that inspired Hernandez, herself a mother of two, to take action.

From her work as a doula and as the owner of a small business devoted to kids and families, Hernandez knew about The New York Milk Bank, a nonprofit that collects breast milk from properly screened donors, pasteurizes it and then distributes it to infants in need. Since opening in 2016, the center has distributed more than 1 million ounces to hospitals and families, primarily in New York but also in Connecticut and New Jersey.

In May, Hernandez decided she wanted to turn Allo into an official donation site for the Milk Bank. After completing the regulatory process, Hernandez expects to have Allo up and running as a donation center next week. The site on Lawrence Street in Saratoga Springs is Saratoga County’s only milk drop-off center. The next closest sites are at Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville and at a center in Cobleskill.

Hernandez’s efforts, as well as the rapid community fundraising that made it possible, are proof we don’t have to feel powerless in the face of a seemingly insurmountable crisis – we should have faith in each other.

The formula shortage emerged earlier this year after formula manufacturer Abbott voluntarily recalled formulas and temporarily halted production once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration got complaints about potentially life-threatening bacteria in some formula batches. Disruptions in the global supply chain exacerbated the shortage, which led to empty shelves and worry among families. In mid July, the shelf stock rates of powdered baby formula fell below 69%, meaning during the greatest depths of the scarcity, nearly a third of all powdered formula wasn’t available, according to data supplied by IRI, a Chicago-based market research firm.

While the baby formula shortage is nowhere near as severe as it was over the summer, the issue hasn’t completely dried up. Shelf stock rates for powdered formula were at 87% as of Oct. 23, according to IRI. Those rates are just a tick below the rates seen before the crisis set in during the late winter. However, NPR reported Thursday that U.S. Census Bureau data from last month show about 30% of families with babies under a year old are still having trouble getting formula.

This is what makes Hernandez’s organizing all the more important – even if formula isn’t in as short supply as it once was, donated breast milk represents a critically important option that could also help mitigate needs during any future crises.

To become a donation site, Hernandez simply needed a 5-cubic-foot chest freezer and a National Institute of Standards and Technology-certified thermometer to ensure milk is stored at the proper temperature. The Milk Bank assists with all the regulatory paperwork and provides shipping supplies.

So one evening in May at about 8 p.m. Hernandez created a GoFundMe page and posted a link to social media. By 11 p.m. she had more than the $500 needed to pay for the freezer and thermometer.

“Parents had just taken hit after hit during the pandemic. And we’re kind of like, what now? So I think people really mobilized to try to solve this crisis themselves, because they realized there was nothing anybody else could do,” Hernandez said. “They really had to take matters into their own hands.”

Now Hernandez is all but ready to receive breast milk donations at Allo. Hernandez will store the supply in the freezer and ship the milk to the Milk Bank, which takes care of the distribution. Hernandez is not able to provide the donated milk to anyone but the Milk Bank.

To drop off breast milk at the Saratoga Springs site (or donate breast milk at all), you need to be an official approved donor. The Milk Bank helps facilitate this process, which requires a screening phone call, lifestyle and history review, medical clearance, and a free blood test. Approved donors can also mail their supply directly to the Milk Bank, but doing so requires shipping the milk in special packaging, which the Milk Bank provides. Since its inception, the Milk Bank has screened more than 5,000 potential donors.

Individual milk recipients, who range from adopted mothers to mothers of babies failing to thrive on formula to mothers unable to breastfeed due to medical complications, must have a note from a doctor.

The baby who inspired Hernandez to create the new drop-off center is now 1. While she remains on the small side, wearing clothing made for a 6-month-old, she has fought her way onto the charts – she’s in the 6th percentile for weight, her mother shared.

The family is still scrambling to find a regular supply of specialty formula, relying on a combination of social media networking, doctor assistance and retail doggedness. And while donated breast milk is unlikely to work for this family because of the baby’s sensitivities, it’s an option worth considering, her mother said.

For this mother’s baby, and for families across the country, donated breast milk like the kind Hernandez now collects may very well be a lifeline.

