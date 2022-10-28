CDTA ridership at 85% of pre-pandemic levels

CAPITAL REGION — The region’s largest public transit operator is closer than ever before to recouping ridership numbers lost in the height of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Boardings numbered 1.27 million in September — the highest monthly total since COVID–19 wreaked havoc on the transit sector two years ago, Capital District Transportation Authority reported earlier this week. The total is 15% away from pre-pandemic levels.

Regaining additional ground remains a challenge for CDTA CEO Carm Basile. He believes a fraction of ex-riders stopped traveling amid pandemic conditions or started working from home.

Drifting back entirely to pre-pandemic highs, he maintained, would likely require revaluating travel patterns and reconfiguring route systems shifted by the pandemic.

“I think it’s up to us now probably to look at new and better ways to serve in order to generate more ridership,” Basile said. “I honestly think this last 10%-15%, without significant changes to our service department, that’ll be the hardest.”

Between February and March of 2020, ridership dropped 25%. Like comparatively-sized busing authorities in Rochester, Syracuse and Buffalo, customers stopped boarding CDTA amid the broadscale lockdown. Boardings fell 724,500 by May.

Ridership numbers gradually began to rebound during the summer of 2020. A number of factors, including workplace and school reopenings, service upgrades and regional partnerships, have been attributed to the comeback.

The impact soaring gas prices on ridership, if any, remains unclear, Basile said.

“I mean there’s no doubt that if you live next to a CDTA bus route and let’s just say your job is on a CDTA bus route, the numbers don’t lie,” Basile said in reference to the resurging price of gas. “It’s a heck of a lot cheaper.”

The authority last raised fares on traditional routes from $1 to $1.50 in 2010. BusPlus lines have been $2 since the express-style service launched in 2011.

Fare collection had been halted in April of 2020 to distance passengers from drivers positioned nearby payment machines. The cut, which lasted until August of that year, didn’t have much of a long-term impact, according to Basile.

CDTA hasn’t considered upping payment despite rising costs.

“Let’s get back to stable, solid footing on ridership and revenue and make a decision about whether or not a fare increase is an option,” Basile said.

Amsterdam area services were free from late August to mid-September to promote the authority’s Montgomery County launch. Encompassing four routes, ridership totaled 1,900 countywide last month.

CDTA has been in talks over a possible merger with Greater Glens Falls Transit, which would network the North Country city with commuter lines in Saratoga Springs and Albany. There’s a high possibility it could bear fruit, according to Basile.

Merger finalization of the would require Warren County’s approval.

“I think both parties see it as an action that makes a lot of sense, an action that frankly could result in better service collectively, and better service to the people of the greater Glens Falls area,” Basile said.

Tyler A. McNeil can be reached at [email protected] or 518-395-3047

