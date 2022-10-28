Derrick Henry to keep running wild? See the top player props and matchups to watch in Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season is here, and while there’s still little clarity as far as which teams are contenders, trends have begun to take shape.

There’s enough data now to better predict individual player statistics, making it to where there’s as much or more value in yardage props as opposed to picking games since just an individual player needs to perform.

We’ve got the top player props and matchups to watch for fantasy football purposes in Week 8.

TOP PROP PLAYS

Passing top play

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts OVER 229.5 yards (-117) vs. Steelers

The Steelers have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, so Hurts should have a field day in this one, and 230 yards is still attainable even if the Eagles don’t need to throw anymore by the fourth quarter.

Passing honorable mention

Bills QB Josh Allen UNDER 275.5 yards (-117) vs. Packers

Allen’s gone over the 300-yard mark in every game but one this season, but he likely won’t have one of his signature performances this week with the Packers having one of the stingiest pass defenses.

Rushing top play

Titans RB Derrick Henry OVER 97.5 yards (-139) at Texans

This feels like the lock of all locks as long as Henry can stay on the field, as he’s gone over 100 yards in his past three games coupled with the fact that the Texans have the league’s worst run defense

Rushing honorable mention

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson UNDER 62.5 yards (-109) at Jets

Stevenson surprisingly struggled as a runner last week against a soft Bears front, and this isn’t a good bounce-back spot being that the Jets have a strong front seven and Damien Harris should be more involved.

Receiving top play

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk UNDER 50.5 yards (-108) vs. Broncos

The Broncos have arguably the NFL’s top shadow corner in Patrick Surtain, who’s set to make life difficult for Kirk even though he’s become Trevor Lawrence’s go-to target.

Receiving honorable mention

Panthers WR DJ Moore OVER 58.5 yards (-117) at Falcons

The Falcons’ secondary is in shambles, so Moore should be able to shine even with the Panthers’ less-than-ideal quarterback situation, as he showed decent chemistry last week with PJ Walker.

SEASON PROP RECORD

Passing: 8-6 (top play 2-5, HM 6-1)

Rushing: 6-8 (top play 3-4, HM 3-4)

Receiving: 9-5 (top play 5-2, HM 4-3)

TOP MATCHUPS TO WATCH

Shootout of the Week: Cardinals at Vikings

Both the Cardinals and Vikings have performed better on offense this season than on defense, so this contest will likely come down to who can deliver the most offensive firepower. Both teams have plenty of weapons and solid quarterback play in Kyler Murray and Kirk Cousins, with the passing attacks being especially appealing with both defenses having issues in the secondary.

Fantasy starts: QBs Kyler Murray and Kirk Cousins; RBs Dalvin Cook, James Conner (if active), Eno Benjamin (if Conner sits); WRs Justin Jefferson, DeAndre Hopkins, Adam Thielen and Rondale Moore; TEs Zach Ertz and Irv Smith

Low-key shootout: Raiders at Saints

Neither the Saints nor Raiders are thought to have a dynamic offense, but both teams rank in the top half of the NFL in total offense and have been trending up. The Superdome has produced shootouts as of late, and that trend should continue considering both the Saints’ and Raiders’ defenses have been below average.

Fantasy starts: QBs Derek Carr and Andy Dalton; RBs Josh Jacobs and Alvin Kamara; WRs Davante Adams, Chris Olave, Hunter Renfrow and Michael Thomas (if active); TEs Darren Waller (if active) and Juwan Johnson

Stay away: Patriots at Jets

This is about as gross as it gets considering how both offenses have struggled to move the ball consistently and have less-than-ideal quarterback situations. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has looked lost this season and is now without star running back Breece Hall, and the Patriots will be turning back to Mac Jones at quarterback, who looked rusty in his return to action last week.

Fantasy starts: Sit everyone but Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

