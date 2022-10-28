Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills betting preview: NFL Week 8 odds, trends, pick

Coming off their bye week and on a three-game win streak, the Buffalo Bills enter Week 8 of the NFL season leading the league in total point margin as they prepare to host the Green Bay Packers at home for Sunday Night Football. While the Bills have arguably been the most impressive team thus far, the Packers have lost three games in a row and are one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments.

These sides are meeting for the first time since 2018, and Green Bay travels to upstate New York as a double-digit underdog. Caesars Sportsbook favors Buffalo by a hearty 11 points with the night’s over/under total slotted at 47½.

Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

Time/TV: 8:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC

Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): Bills -11

Money line: Bills -550, Packers +400

Over/under: 47½

Analysis: Even with one franchise surging and the other slouching, a double-digit cover can always be a nerve-racking wager in a sport famously known for every team having a chance to win on any given Sunday. However, there are several recent trends breaking in favor of the Bills and against the Packers that should lend confidence to Buffalo winning by at least 12 points.

The Bills’ early success is particularly impressive considering they have played just twice at home and have the sixth-strongest overall strength of schedule. In those two victories at home, Buffalo has outscored its opponents 79-10 while comfortably covering double-digit spreads in each contest. The Bills also have a record of 8-2-2 against the spread in their last 12 games overall and went 10-1-2 ATS in their last 13 matchups against opponents with losing records.

Meanwhile, the Packers have failed to cover in four straight games and own a 1-5 ATS record across their last six road trips. Much of their scoring struggle rests in the fact that quarterback Aaron Rodgers has yet to throw for more than 255 yards in any game this season, while the opposing signal-caller in this evening clash — Josh Allen — has compiled at least 300 passing yards in all but two outings.

In the previous six meetings between these cities, the home team won against the spread in each instance, while the favored side has successfully covered in all but one. Given Buffalo has had a full week off to rest up and prepare for this game during Green Bay’s slump, the supporting trends point to another solid victory and cover for the Bills.

Prediction: Bills 31, Packers 14

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

