High schools: Amsterdam football wins, but will miss playoffs via tiebreaker

AMSTERDAM — The Amsterdam Rugged Rams closed their regular season with an emphatic 41-14 win Friday against La Salle Institute.

But a result elsewhere, combined with Section II’s tie-breaking system of quarter points, kept the Rugged Rams out of the playoffs. Instead, La Salle — despite the loss Friday at Lynch Literacy Academy — took the Capital Division’s No. 2 seed for the Section II Class A football playoffs via tiebreakers.

“This one hurts, especially with what this team has overcome the past three weeks with injuries,” Amsterdam head coach John Homich said after his team’s regular-season finale. “We told the guys before the game you control what you can control, and that’s going out, playing offense, playing defense, special teams, and getting the ‘W” in the last home game on their field. They did that. They went out and they executed.”

While Amsterdam won its Week 8 game, so, too, did Troy with a 21-14 overtime victory against Columbia. That left Amsterdam, La Salle and Troy all at 3-2 in league play behind division winner Averill Park, and quarter points sent La Salle into next week’s semifinals.

Averill Park will play Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake next week, while Niskayuna — a 9-6 winner Friday against BH-BL — will host La Salle.

Amsterdam started the season red-hot, winning its first four games over Schenectady, Queensbury, Mohonasen and Columbia while averaging 44.3 points per game. However, the Rams hit a rough patch at the start of October, with a 29-8 loss to Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake followed by back-to-back Capital Division losses to Averill Park and Troy.

The 30-28 loss at Troy was a particularly difficult result, as the Rams nearly pulled off a wild comeback from an eight-point deficit in the game’s final two minutes, but first were denied on a potential game-tying two-point conversion, then fumbled deep in Troy territory — their fourth turnover of the game — in the final 15 seconds after recovering an onside kick to get one more shot at victory.

Amsterdam last appeared in the playoffs in 2019.

BRAVES ADVANCE

Fonda-Fultonville collected a 41-14 win against Hoosick Falls/Tamarac. Fonda-Fultonville scored the game’s first 21 points and led 34-7 after three quarters. Jackson Cusack starred in the win, passing for two touchdowns and rushing for two, while Owen Hicks rushed for three touchdowns.

Fonda-Fultonville will play Schuylerville in the semifinals. Schuylerville defeated Ichabod Crane 56-14 in its quarterfinal. Otto Bolduc scored three touchdowns for Schuylerville, including one on a 72-yard kickoff return.

In the other semifinal, Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren and Stillwater will meet. Stillwater won 49-8 at Broadalbin-Perth in the quarterfinals, while Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren picked up a 68-0 win against Cobleskill-Richmondville.

VOLLEYBALL REACHES SEMIS

In Class B girls’ volleyball quarterfinal action, Schalmont got past Catholic Central, 26-24, 10-25, 25-19, 25-22, as Alexa Knapik had 25 assists and 15 digs for the Sabres.

Ava Muse had 17 digs for Schalmont, Haley Rider had eight kills and five blocks, and Justina Spezza had 12 digs and seven kills.

Top seeded Ichabod Crane defeated No. 8 Gloversville, 25-13, 25-18 and 25-15.

Senior Emma Scheitinger had 12 aces, 10 kills and 12 digs for the Riders, who will play Schalmont in a semifinal match at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Broadalbin-Perth (10-4) dropped the first set but came back to defeat Glens Falls, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19

Sami Westfall had 10 kills and 11 aces for the Patriots, Camille Calderone had 10 kills and four aces and Ellie Mitchell had 26 assists.

Gabrielle Houde had 21 assists for Glens Falls, and Cira Sherman had nine kills.

In Class C, Fonda-Fultonville beat Catskill, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20. Avery Vainauskas had 10 kills and six digs for Fonda-Fultonville, Olivia Linart chipped in eight kills, Samara Hunt had six kills and 19 digs, and Amber Cole added 31 assists and served five aces.

Galway bested Mayfield, 25-13, 25-10, 25-11, led by 26 kills from Amber Kolpakas and 12 kills from Kailey Jankowski. Grace O’Brien added five kills and 11 assists in the win. Mayfield was led by Madison King with five kills, two blocks and an ace.

Tamarac defeated Voorhesville, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22.

Cailyn Hayden had four kills, three blocks and one ace for Tamarac, and Julianna Maxfield had seven kills, 12 digs and two aces.

Jenell Hall had four aces and 26 digs for the Blackbirds, and Julianna Stone had eight assists and six digs.

Stillwater defeated Greenville, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18.

