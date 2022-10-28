High schools: Scores, highlights from Friday’s action

The Amsterdam Rugged Rams closed their regular season with an emphatic 41-14 win Friday against La Salle Institute.

But a result elsewhere, combined with Section II’s tie-breaking system of quarter points, kept the Rugged Rams out of the playoffs. Instead, La Salle — despite the loss Friday at Lynch Literacy Academy — took the Capital Division’s No. 2 seed for the Section II Class A football playoffs via tiebreakers.

“This one hurts, especially with what this team has overcome the past three weeks with injuries,” Amsterdam head coach John Homich said after his team’s regular-season finale. “We told the guys before the game you control what you can control, and that’s going out, playing offense, playing defense, special teams, and getting the ‘W” in the last home game on their field. They did that. They went out and they executed.”

While Amsterdam won its Week 8 game, so, too, did Troy with a 21-14 overtime victory against Columbia. That left Amsterdam, La Salle and Troy all at 3-2 in league play behind division winner Averill Park, and quarter points sent La Salle into next week’s semifinals.

Averill Park will play Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake next week, while Niskayuna — a 9-6 winner Friday against BH-BL — will host La Salle.

SHAKER TOPS SCHENECTADY

Shaker produced a 55-6 win Friday against Schenectady in Section II Class AA football.

Seven players scored at least one touchdown in the win, while Donovan Deguire rushed for two, and Jake Iacobaccio ran for one score and passed for another. Shaker led 42-0 at halftime.

In other Class AA action, Shenendehowa won 35-7 against Guilderland, CBA won 35-7 against Bethlehem and Saratoga Springs topped Colonie 34-6.

In next week’s Class AA semifinals, Shaker will visit Shenendehowa and top-seeded CBA will host Saratoga Springs.

GLOVERSVILLE ROLLS

Gloversville picked up some steam heading into the Section II Class B football playoffs with a 38-0 win in its regular-season finale against Cohoes. Gloversville scored a pair of touchdowns in each of the first three quarters of its shutout win. Caelan Porter passed for three touchdowns and 221 yards on 8 of 9 passing. Porter tossed two touchdown passes to Dom Dorman, plus one to Logan Oathout.

Another highlight for the Huskies was a 56-yard punt return for a touchdown from Nicholas Bradt in the second quarter, which also included a touchdown run from Kyle Robare. Devon Sisco finished Gloversville’s scoring with a short touchdown run in the third quarter.

In Class B, the semifinal matchups were set heading into the final regular-season game, as No. 1 Glens Falls will host No. 4 Lansingburgh, and No. 2 Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk will host No. 3 Gloversville in a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl.

Gloversville finished the regular season 6-2 after a 5-0 start. The Huskies’ two losses came against the teams seeded above them in the playoff bracket, as Glens Falls won 27-0 against Gloversville and Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk earned a 48-0 win against the Huskies.

Glens Falls finished its perfect regular season with a 34-15 win Friday against Scotia-Glenville. Elsewhere in the classification, Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk earned a 53-16 win against Green Tech.

SCHALMONT VOLLEYBALL REACHES SEMIS

In Class B girls’ volleyball quarterfinal action, Schalmont got past Catholic Central, 26-24, 10-25, 25-19, 25-22, as Alexa Knapik had 25 assists and 15 digs for the Sabres.

Ava Muse had 17 digs for Schalmont, Haley Rider had eight kills and five blocks, and Justina Spezza had 12 digs and seven kills.

Top seeded Ichabod Crane defeated No. 8 Gloversville, 25-13, 25-18 and 25-15.

Senior Emma Scheitinger had 12 aces, 10 kills and 12 digs for the Riders, who will play Schalmont in a semifinal match at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Broadalbin-Perth (10-4) dropped the first set but came back to defeat Glens Falls, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19

Sami Westfall had 10 kills and 11 aces for the Patriots, Camille Calderone had 10 kills and four aces and Ellie Mitchell had 26 assists.

Gabrielle Houde had 21 assists for Glens Falls, and Cira Sherman had nine kills.

In Class C, Fonda-Fultonville beat Catskill, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20. Avery Vainauskas had 10 kills and six digs for Fonda-Fultonville, Olivia Linart chipped in eight kills, Samara Hunt had six kills and 19 digs, and Amber Cole added 31 assists and served five aces.

Galway bested Mayfield, 25-13, 25-10, 25-11, led by 26 kills from Amber Kolpakas and 12 kills from Kailey Jankowski. Grace O’Brien added five kills and 11 assists in the win. Mayfield was led by Madison King with five kills, two blocks and an ace.

Tamarac defeated Voorheesville, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22.

Cailyn Hayden had four kills, three blocks and one ace for Tamarac, and Julianna Maxfield had seven kills, 12 digs and two aces.

Jenell Hall had four aces and 26 digs for the Blackbirds, and Julianna Stone had eight assists and six digs.

Stillwater defeated Greenville, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18.

In Class D, Mekeel Christian and Hoosic Valley went to a fifth set before the Lions prevailed, 23-25, 25-6, 25-27, 25-17,15-5.

Gabriella Luna led Mekeel with 29 assists, Alanah Barnhill had 10 kills and Jahdey Jackson had 11 kills.

Argyle shook off a loss in the first set to defeat Duanesburg, 19-25, 25-9, 25-19, 25-16.

Carrie Humiston led Argyle with nine kills, one block, 31 assists, six aces and11 digs, and

Kylee Humiston had 23 digs.

Hannah Borski had eight pts 10 kills and 19 digs for Duanesburg, Alivia Cordy had 23 digs and Heather Black had 10 service points, two aces, 14 assists and 16 digs.

