Images: Schenectady Police and Fire’s Scare-nectady Thursday (4 photos)

SCHENECTADY – A look at Thursday’s Scare-nectady, the third-annual event sponsored by the Schenectady police and fire departments as it rolled into the Boys and Girls Club in Mont Pleasant Thursday.
Photos from our Peter R. Barber
.
Categories: Life and Arts, News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County