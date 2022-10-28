Images: Schenectady Police and Fire’s Scare-nectady Thursday (4 photos)

By Peter R. Barber |
Trick or Treaters line up as the 3rd Annual Scare-nectady sponsored by the Schenectady police and fire departments rolled into the Boys and Girls Club Thursday
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber
SCHENECTADY – A look at Thursday’s Scare-nectady, the third-annual event sponsored by the Schenectady police and fire departments as it rolled into the Boys and Girls Club in Mont Pleasant Thursday.

Photos from our Peter R. Barber

Categories: Life and Arts, News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County

