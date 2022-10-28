Images: Yates Magnet School’s Trunk or Treat event in Schenectady Thursday (7 photos)

By Peter R. Barber |
Yates Magnet School Teacher of the Year Carrie White gives Noah Brockway, 9, a hug. Noah had a kidney transplant 3 weeks ago and this was the first time back at school.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber
SCHENECTADY – Yates Magnet School in Schenectady held its Trunk or Treat event Thursday.

Photos from the event from our Peter R. Barber

