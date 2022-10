Readers’ ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 4

The Daily Gazette readers’ Week 4 ECAC Hockey picks:

Andy Weise 20-12-3 43 points

Friday

RPI 4, Union 2

Harvard 3, Dartmouth 1

Clarkson 4, LSSU 3

Colgate 5, Vermont 3

Michigan Tech 4, SLU 2

Minnesota-Duluth 3, Cornell 2

Saturday

Union 3, RPI 1

Harvard 2, Princeton 1

Yale 4, Brown 3

Vermont 3, Colgate 2

Michigan Tech 5, SLU 4

Clarkson 5, LSSU 2

Cornell 3, Minnesota-Duluth 1

Sunday

Brown 4, Yale 1

Dartmouth 4, Army 2

David Trestick 20-12-3 43 points

Friday

Union 4, RPI 3

Colgate 4, Vermont 2

Harvard 5, Dartmouth 2

Michigan Tech 3, SLU 2

Lake Superior State 4, Clarkson 3

Minnesota Duluth 4, Cornell 2

Saturday

Union 4, RPI 3

Colgate 3, Vermont 1

Harvard 5, Princeton 2

Brown 3, Yale 2

Michigan Tech 4, SLU 1

Lake Superior State 3, Clarkson 2

Minnesota Duluth 3, Cornell 2

Sunday

Army 4, Dartmouth 3

Brown 3, Yale 1

Christopher Chadwick 20-12-3 43 points

Friday games

Union over RPI

Clarkson over Lake Superior

Colgate over Vermont

Harvard over Dartmouth

St. Lawrence over Michigan Tech

Minn. Duluth over Cornell

Saturday games

Colgate over Vermont

St. Lawrence over Mich. Tech

Union over RPI

Clarkson over Lake Superior

Yale over Brown

Harvard over Princeton

Minn. Duluth over Cornell

Sunday games

Army over Dartmouth

Yale over Brown

Brian Unger 20-12-3 43 points

Friday

RPI

Colgate

Harvard

Lake St

Duluth

Saturday

Union

Colgate

Harvard

Yale

Slu

Clarkson

Duluth

Sunday

Army

Brown

Rowena Watson 20-12-3 43 points

FRIDAY

Union at RPI — RPI

Vermont at Colgate — Colgate

Dartmouth at No. 14 Harvard — Harvard

St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech — St. Lawrence

Clarkson at Lake Superior State — Clarkson

No. 20 Cornell at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth — Cornell

SATURDAY

RPI at Union — Union

Vermont at Colgate — Colgate

Princeton at Harvard — Harvard

Brown at Yale — Yale

St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech — Michigan

Clarkson at Lake Superior State — Clarkson

No. 20 Cornell at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth — Cornell

SUNDAY

Dartmouth at Army West Point — Dartmouth

Yale at Brown — Yale

Dutch Crazy 20-12-3 43 points

FRIDAY

Union at RPI — RPI 4, Union 2

Vermont at Colgate — Colgate 3, Vermont 1

Dartmouth at No. 14 Harvard — Harvard 5, Dartmouth 3

St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech — Michigan Tech 5, St. Lawrence 2

Clarkson at Lake Superior State — Lake Superior State 4, Clarkson 3

No. 20 Cornell at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth — Cornell 3, Minnesota 2

SATURDAY

RPI at Union — Union 2, RPI 1

Vermont at Colgate — Vermont 3, Colgate 2

Princeton at Harvard — Harvard 5, Princeton 2

Brown at Yale — Yale 2, Brown 1

St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech — Michigan Tech 3, St. Lawrence 1

Clarkson at Lake Superior State — Clarkson 4, Lake Superior State 2

No. 20 Cornell at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth — Minn. Duluth 2, Cornell 1

SUNDAY

Dartmouth at Army West Point — Army West Point 4, Dartmouth 2

Yale at Brown — Yale 2, Brown 1

Ryan Fay 20-12-3 43 points

FRIDAY

Union at RPI — RPI

Vermont at Colgate — Colgate

Dartmouth at No. 14 Harvard — Harvard

St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech — Michigan Tech

Clarkson at Lake Superior State — Lake Superior State

No. 20 Cornell at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth — Minn. Duluth

SATURDAY

RPI at Union — RPI

Vermont at Colgate — Colgate

Princeton at Harvard — Harvard

Brown at Yale — Yale

St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech — Michigan Tech

Clarkson at Lake Superior State — Clarkson

No. 20 Cornell at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth — Cornell

SUNDAY

Dartmouth at Army West Point — Army West Point

Yale at Brown — Brown

Kevin Sokolski 19-13-3 41 points

Friday

RPI

Colgate

Harvard

Mich Tech

Clarkson

Cornell

Saturday

RPI

Colgate

Harvard

Yale

Mich Tech

Clarkson

Cornell

Sunday

Dartmouth

Yale

GB-BE-ME 19-13-3 41 points

FRIDAY

RPI

Colgate

Harvard

St. Lawrence

Clarkson

Minnesota Duluth

SATURDAY

Union

Vermont

Harvard

Yale

Michigan Tech

Clarkson

Cornell

SUNDAY

Army

Brown

Matthew Ruffini 17-15-3 37 points

Friday

Union at RPI- RPI – 3-2

Vermont at Colgate- Colgate 2-1

Dartmouth at Harvard- Harvard 5-2

St Lawrence at Michigan Tech- Michigan Tech- 3-0

Clarkson at Lake Superior State- Clarkson 4-3

Cornell at Minnesota Duluth- Minn Duluth – 1-0

Saturday

RPI at Union- Union 4-2

Vermont at Colgate- Colgate 3-1

Princeton at Harvard – Harvard 4-1

Brown at Yale- Yale 3-2

St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech- Michigan Tech 5-3

Clarkson at Lake Superior State- Clarkson 2-1

Cornell at Minnesota Duluth- Minn Duluth 4-2

Sunday

Dartmouth at Army- Dartmouth 4-2

Yale at Brown- Yale 3-2

Harvey Kagan 17-15-3 37 points

Winners in CAPS

Friday

HARVARD – Dartmouth

UNION — RPI

COLGATE – uvm

CLARKSON – l superior st.

MICH TECH – slu

Cornell – MN DULUTH

Saturday

HARVARD – Princeton

YALE – brown

UNION – rpi

MICH TECH – slu

COLGATE – uvm

L.SUPERIOR ST – Clarkson

CORNELL – mn Duluth

Sunday

YALE – brown

DARTMOUTH – army

Rich Large 16-16-3 35 points

Friday

Harvard

RPI

Vermont

Clarkson

Michigan tech

Minnesota

Saturday

Harvard

RPI

Yale

Colgate

Lake Superior

St. Lawrence

Cornell

Sunday

Brown

Dartmouth

Achilles 3-7-5 16-16-3 35 points

FRIDAY

Union at RPI — RPI 5, Union 2

Vermont at Colgate — Colgate 4, Vermont 2

Dartmouth at No. 14 Harvard — Harvard 4, Dartmouth 2

St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech — Michigan Tech 5, St. Lawrence 2

Clarkson at Lake Superior State — Clarkson 4, LSSU 3

No. 20 Cornell at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth — Minn. Duluth 2, Cornell 1

SATURDAY

RPI at Union — Union 2, RPI 1

Vermont at Colgate — Colgate 4, Vermont 1

Princeton at Harvard — Harvard 7, Princeton 2

Brown at Yale — Yale 4, Brown 0

St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech — SLU 4, MTU 3

Clarkson at Lake Superior State — LSSU 3, Clarkson 2

No. 20 Cornell at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth — Cornell 4, Minn. Duluth 3

SUNDAY

Dartmouth at Army West Point — Army West Point 4, Dartmouth 2

Yale at Brown — Brown 2, Yale 0

Jim Kalohn 15-17-3 33 points

FRIDAY

Union at RPI — Union

Vermont at Colgate — Colgate

Dartmouth at No. 14 Harvard — Harvard

St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech — St. Lawrence

Clarkson at Lake Superior State — Lake Superior State

No. 20 Cornell at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth — Cornell

SATURDAY

RPI at Union — Union

Vermont at Colgate — Colgate

Princeton at Harvard — Harvard

Brown at Yale — Yale

St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech — Michigan Tech

Clarkson at Lake Superior State — Lake Superior State

No. 20 Cornell at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth — Cornell

SUNDAY

Dartmouth at Army West Point — Army West Point

Yale at Brown — Yale

RedLiner36 14-18-3 31 points

FRIDAY

Union at RPI — RPI 2 Union 4

Vermont at Colgate — Colgate 4, Vermont 1

Dartmouth at No. 14 Harvard — Harvard 6, Dartmouth 2

St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech — Michigan Tech 5, St. Lawrence 4

Clarkson at Lake Superior State — Lake Superior State 4, Clarkson 3

No. 20 Cornell at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth — Minn. Duluth 3, Cornell 2

SATURDAY

RPI at Union — Union 3, RPI 1

Vermont at Colgate — Colgate 5, Vermont 3

Princeton at Harvard — Harvard 7, Princeton 2

Brown at Yale — Yale 2, Brown 1

St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech — Michigan Tech 3, St. Lawrence 1

Clarkson at Lake Superior State — Clarkson 4, Lake Superior State 2

No. 20 Cornell at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth — Cornell 4, Minn. Duluth 2

SUNDAY

Dartmouth at Army West Point — Army West Point 4, Dartmouth 3

Yale at Brown — Brown 2, Yale 1

Michael Hutter 14-16-2 30 points

FRIDAY

Union at RPI — RPI 3, Union 0

Vermont at Colgate — Colgate 3, Vermont 1

Dartmouth at No. 14 Harvard — Harvard 6, Dartmouth 1

St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech — Michigan Tech 4, St. Lawrence 3

Clarkson at Lake Superior State — Lake Superior State 4, Clarkson 2

No. 20 Cornell at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth — Minn. Duluth 4, Cornell 1

SATURDAY

RPI at Union — RPI 4, Union 1

Vermont at Colgate — Vermont 3, Colgate 2

Princeton at Harvard — Harvard 6, Princeton 2

Brown at Yale — Yale 2, Brown 2, Yale 1

St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech — Michigan Tech 3, St. Lawrence 1

Clarkson at Lake Superior State — Lake Superior State 3, Clarkson 2

No. 20 Cornell at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth — Minn. Duluth 3, Cornell 1

SUNDAY

Dartmouth at Army West Point — Army West Point 4, Dartmouth 3

Yale at Brown — Brown 3, Yale 1

Union Bob 14-16-2 30 points

Friday

Harvard 3. 1

Union 3. 2

Colgate 2. 1

Minnesota Duluth 3. 1

Lk Superior. 3. 1

Mich Tech 4. 2

Saturday

Vermont 3. 1

Lk Superior 2. 1

St Lawrence 3. 1

Union 4. 2

Yale. 3. 2

Cornell 3. 1

Harvard 4. 1

Sunday

Army 4. 2

Yale. 3. 1

Towell68 13-19-3 29 points

TBD

Richard Derrick 12-20-3 27 points

FRIDAY

Union at RPI — RPI 3-1

Vermont at Colgate — Colgate 5-2

Dartmouth at No. 14 Harvard — Dartmouth 7-2

St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech — SLU 4-3

Clarkson at Lake Superior State — Lake Superior State 4-1

No. 20 Cornell at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth — Minn. Duluth 3-0

SATURDAY

RPI at Union — RPI 6-5

Vermont at Colgate — Colgate 3-1

Princeton at Harvard — Harvard 3-3

Brown at Yale — Brown 3-1

St. Lawrence at Michigan Tech — Michigan Tech 3-2

Clarkson at Lake Superior State — Clarkson 6-4

No. 20 Cornell at No. 19 Minnesota Duluth MD 4-3

SUNDAY

Dartmouth at Army West Point — Dartmouth 3-0

Yale at Brown — Brown 2-1

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, Union College