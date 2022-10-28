Schenectady City Council calls special meeting to amend budget language

SCHENECTADY — The Schenectady City Council has called a special meeting on Oct. 28 to rectify language in the 2023 budget that the board passed Wednesday night.

The meeting on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at City Hall will see the council vote on the same $103 million budget that it passed by a 5-2 margin on Oct. 26.

There will be no changes to monetary figures from either the mayor’s original proposed budget or the board’s subsequent changes.

“It’s very minor,” City Council President Marion Porterfield said of the alterations the council will be voting on. “It’s actually to make sure the language reads exactly how we passed it. There are no changes in the dollars and cents. It’s about making sure the language in the ordinance correctly reflects what was passed out of the finance committee. So there will be no major changes.”

Porterfield said the budget vote in the special meeting should be a formality.

“My guess is that we’ll be in and out of there in 15 minutes,” she said of the Sunday afternoon session.

The council voted late Wednesday evening to approve a $103 million budget that keeps city property taxes flat at Mayor Gary McCarthy’s originally proposed level of $12.99 per $1,000 assessed home value.

In the final budget passed by the council on Oct. 26, the board eliminated the mayor’s proposal to raise waste collection fees by $1 per week for residents and also cuts the mayor’s proposed increases for water and sewer fees in half, with residents now expected to see a $6.50 increase annually for water fees and a $12.60 boost for sewer fees.

McCarthy said following the board’s approval of the proposed budget that he planned to sign the spending plan, which gained yes votes from Porterfield and council members John Mootooveren, Damonni Farley, Carmel Patrick and Carl Williams.

Councilwoman Doreen Ditoro and Councilman John Polimeni cast the two opposing votes against the proposed budget.

The final budget utilizes $3.4 million in fund balance and $8.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to balance the budget.

Categories: News, News, Schenectady