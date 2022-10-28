Stillwater bests Broadalbin-Perth in Class C football quarterfinals

BROADALBIN — When starting quarterback Colby Paffen went down with an injury late in the first quarter, Stillwater coach Ian Godfrey was forced to go with his backup plan.

With Jaxon Mueller calling the signals in the wildcat formation, the Warriors didn’t lose a beat as they rolled to a 49-8 victory over Broadalbin-Perth in a Section II Class C quarterfinal game Friday night at Patriot Field.

“All the credit to these kids,” Godfrey said. “It is tough when you lose your leader, your senior captain [and] quarterback, but the kids just rallied around each other. They did it for Colby and they did it for themselves. I am just so incredibly proud of them. They could have gone one way but they did not, they went the other way. This is 100% our kids and I am so proud of them.”

Mueller finished the game with 183 rushing yards on 18 carries, while Lukas Lilac added 164 yards rushing on 23 attempts.

Broadalbin-Perth’s score came on a 98-yard second quarter drive featuring a 48-yard run from Sam Hotaling and a 1-yard touchdown run from Colin Cotter.

“It has been a great year. I can’t be anymore proud of these kids,” Broadalbin-Perth coach Rick Wallace said. “We got the team together three weeks before the season started. A lot of people didn’t think we could accomplish what we did this year. It is not the end result we wanted but we will build toward the future.”

The Warriors will take their four-game winning streak into the Class C semifinals next week.

“They are having fun, playing together and improving,” Godfrey said. “I will take that as a coach any day of the week. Again, I will go into battle with these guys any day. Class C is as competitive as it gets in this section and maybe in New York State. We know what is ahead and we just have to improve on ourselves.”

Stillwater 13 8 14 14 — 49

Broadalbin-Perth 0 8 0 0 — 8

S — Marinello 10 pass from Paffen (Brady kick)

S — Mueller 6 run (run failed)

BP — Cotter 1 run (Hotaling run)

S — Mueller 43 run (pass good)

S — Blocked punt recovered in end zone (run good)

S — Mueller 23 run (run failed)

S — Lilac 5 run (run good)

S — Lilac 4 run (kick failed)

CLASS C PLAYOFFS

Fonda-Fultonville collected a 41-14 win against Hoosick Falls/Tamarac in the Section II Class C football playoffs. Fonda-Fultonville scored the game’s first 21 points and led 34-7 after three quarters. Jackson Cusack starred in the win, passing for two touchdowns and rushing for two, while Owen Hicks rushed for three touchdowns.

Fonda-Fultonville will play Schuylerville in the semifinals. Schuylerville defeated Ichabod Crane 56-14 in its quarterfinal. Otto Bolduc scored three touchdowns for Schuylerville, including one on a 72-yard kickoff return.

In the other semifinal, Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren and Stillwater will meet. Stillwater won 49-8 at Broadalbin-Perth in the quarterfinals, while Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren picked up a 68-0 win against Cobleskill-Richmondville.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports