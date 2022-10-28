The Parting Schotts Podcast: Reviewing Union men’s college hockey’s 2-1 loss to RPI

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I review the Union men’s hockey team’s 2-1 loss to RPI on Friday at Houston Field House.

I’ll have my thoughts on the game. I have interviews with RPI head coach Dave Smith and players John Evans, Kyle Hallbauer and Jack Watson.

On the Union side, it’s head coach Josh Hauge, and Dutchmen players Ben Tupker, John Prokop and Owen Farris.

