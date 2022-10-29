High Schools: Saratoga Springs girls, boys win Suburban Council Cross Country Championships

Saratoga Springs’ girls swept the top five spots to earn a perfect 15 points in winning the Suburban Council Cross Country Championships at Saratoga Spa State Park on Saturday.

Emily Bush won the 3.09-mile race in 17 minutes, 12.88 seconds. Sheridan Wheeler took second in 17:20.01, while Alycia Hart was third in 17:35.14. Anya Belisle (17:44.23) and McKinley Wheeler (17:49.91) rounded out the top five.

Bethlehem was second with 70 points. Shaker (97), Niskayuna (119) and Guilderland (157) rounded out the top five. Rylee Davis’ sixth place in 18:09.61 paced Bethlehem. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake’s Mia Paolino was seventh in 18:19.38.

In the boys’ race, Saratoga Springs’ Mason Talarico won in 15:17.28. Niskayuna’s Ryan Hesler placed second in 15:37.23, and Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake’s Matt Windecker was third in 15:42.36. Shenendehowa’s Jonathan Wolf (15:43.26) and Logan Doll (15:45.94) rounded out the top five.

The Blue Streaks took the boys’ team title with 44 points. Shenendehowa was second with 78. Niskayuna (97), Guilderland (99) and Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (134) rounded out the top five. Finn Burke’s ninth-place finish in 15:55.36 led Guilderland.

FORDIANS WIN CLASS C

In girls’ soccer, Payton Galuski had four goals and one assist to lead top-seeded Waterford-Halfmoon (18-1) to a 9-0 win over OESJ in the Section II Class C girls’ soccer tournament. Cassidy McClement added two goals, while Sophia Belonga had a goal and an assist.

Lily Farrell scored her single-season, school-record 36th goal, and also had an assist, to help top-seeded Voorheesville to a 5-0 win over Greenwich in the Class CC final. Jordyn Chrysler had two goals.

Waterford-Halfmoon and Voorheesville will play in the C-CC playoff at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mechanicville.

Alyssa Blake headed in a corner kick to help top-seeded Shaker (18-1) earn a 2-0 win over Shenendehowa in the Class AA final. Olivia Pardo had the other goal, while Francesca Logrippo and Lyndsey McCulloch had assists.

In boys’ soccer, Colby Frazier headed in Dillon Halvax’s corner kick in overtime to give top-seeded Maple Hill a 4-3 victory over Voorheesville to win Class C. Halvax had the other three goals for the Wildcats. Jacob Bogdany had two goals to lead the Blackbirds, while David Ambuhl had a goal and an assist.

Esiah Bodnaruk and Ben Hoffman scored, as second-seeded Loudonville Christian earned its first Section II boys’ soccer title by beating top-seeded Northville 2-1 in the Class D final. Jacob Frank scored for Northville.

CRESPO-JULIA WINS AT HARVEST CLASSIC

Amsterdam’s Gianna Crespo-Julia won the girls’ race at the Harvest Classic Invitational at Bob’s Trees. Crespo-Julia covered the 2.82-mile course in 18:43.59. Cooperstown’s Carter Stevens won the boys’ race in 15:34.69.

Avery Crain (seventh, 19:41.39) and Mechanicville’s Paige Rogers (ninth, 19:54.77) also had top-10 finishes for the girls. In the boys’ race, Galway’s Simon Evans placed fifth (16:57.12), while Fort Plain’s Sam Robinson was 10th (17:13.66).

In the team competitions, Whitesboro took the girls’ title with 38 points. Maple Hill (52), Queensbury (77), Amsterdam (79) and Mechanicville (116) rounded out the top five. Tully won the boys’ title with 75 points. Whitesboro was second with 81, followed by Cooperstown (91), Maple Hill (118) and Scotia-Glenville (130).

On Friday, Schalmont sophomore Carter Flowers won the boys’ race at the Colonial Council Cross Country Championships at Queensbury High School. Flowers won the 3.1-mile race in 16:40.1. Lansingburgh’s Trae McIntyre was second in 17:01.2, while Mohonasen’s Tim Abbott took third in 17:02.5.

In the team competition, Albany Academy won the boys’ race with 56 points, edging Schalmont by one point. The Cadets were led by David Simeone’s sixth-place finish in 17:23.4. Spencer Moreau’s ninth place (17:30.0) led the Sabres.

In the girls’ race, Albany Academy senior Erin Boler won in 18:30.3, and Voorheesville took the team title with 35 points, narrowly beating Mohonasen, with 39. Schalmont was third with 96.

Rachel Miller placed second overall (18:42.2) to pace Mohonasen. Abby Marriner (seventh, 20:39.7), Ella Marriner (eighth, 21:10.3) and Marissa Smith (ninth, 21:14.1) also had top-10 finishes. Gwen Carter’s 15th-place finish in 22:03.2 led Schalmont.

BALLSTON SPA NOTCHES SEVENTH WIN

Ballston Spa improved to 3-2 in the Grasso Division and 7-2 overall with a 31-21 win over Queensbury in Class A football action.

The Scotties, who scored 22 points in the second quarter, rushed for 181 yards and threw for 163. Darrien Insogna had 11 carries for 109 yards and an 18-yard touchdown. Quarterback Nico Savini added 10 carries for 58 yards and a 38-yard scoring run. Savini also was 12 of 23 passing for 163 yards. He connected with Blaine Zoller for a 29-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Ryan Blanchard ran for one score and caught a 46-yard pass for another touchdown to lead Queensbury (1-4, 2-6).

Albany topped South Glens Falls 22-8. Jah’quil Thompson scored two touchdown runs for Albany, with Nigere Stratton getting the other. Brandin Luman had a 4-yard touchdown run for the Bulldogs.

In Class B action, Schalmont’s Ryan Woodrow went 10 for 15 passing for 191 yards and three touchdowns as the Sabres beat Hudson Falls 33-14. Isaiah Smith had all three of the touchdown catches and finished with 153 yards receiving.

BETHLEHEM VOLLEYBALL WINS TOURNAMENT

Bethlehem won the second annual Spike Out Cancer Boys’ Volleyball Invitational Tournament. The Eagles beat Columbia, 25-18, 19-25, 15-7, in the final. Columbia had defeated Shaker in the semifinals, while Bethlehem topped Niskayuna. Bethlehem’s Danny Battista was named the most valuable player. Niskayuna’s Saif Chowdherey made the all-tournament team.

