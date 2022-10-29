Mechanicville wins its first outright Section II boys’ soccer title, beating Catskill in Class B final

COLONIE — The Mechanicville boys’ soccer team has done some special things over the past few years, but its performance Saturday in the Section II Class B championship game topped them all.

Colin McNutt headed home a first-half goal, and Mechanicville’s defense recorded its third shutout of the tournament in a 1-0 victory over Catskill at Colonie High School.

Three times before Saturday’s game Mechanicville had appeared in a sectional final, with a Class B loss last year, and two Class CC title shares in 1998 and 2004 when penalty kicks ended those seasons.

“This is my favorite day at Mechanicville,” gushed the team’s seventh-year coach, Mike Ciulla, who was a sophomore on the school’s 1998 edition that tied Cairo-Durham for an area championship before penalty kicks sent them home. “I hope we have a couple more.”

Mechanicville’s victory Saturday was especially sweet, with the memories of last season’s 2-1 Class B title-game loss to Grenville still fresh. That setback ended a run of 33 straight games in which Mechanicville did not lose.

“We felt that misery for almost 365 days,” Ciulla said. “It’s great to get this.”

Mechanicville (No. 1 seed, 18-0-2), the state’s No. 2-ranked team, will play a regional semifinal game against Section X’s Salmon River (14-4-0) Wednesday at 6 p.m. at La Salle Institute in Troy.

“This is definitely new for us,” said McNutt, a senior forward. “This is the first time we’re getting out of the section. This is awesome.”

So was the goal that Mechanicville produced with 18:27 left in the first half, and then protected with vigor in winning its fourth playoff game.

“Our defense is unbelievable. We’ve got some awesome athletes,” Ciulla said. “We’ve given up four goals, and one was on a direct kick and another was on a penalty kick.”

Mechanicville senior netminder Dylan Raucci made one save in each half behind a defensive cast anchored by 12th grader Fen Egan and 10th graders Cruz Goverski and Mark Pingelski.

“Our defense is amazing,” McNutt said. “We’ve got three basketball players back there that don’t play a ton of soccer, but once they step on the field, they’re lights out.”

McNutt and senior Luke Micklas were the stars at the other end of the field, with McNutt leaping and heading in his goal after Micklas sent a free kick from about 40 yards away into the box.

McNutt also scored Mechanicville’s goal in last year’s title-game loss.

“He’s 5-4 and he went up and got it. What does that say about his heart?” Cuilla said. “He knows how it felt to lose.”

McNutt acknowledged the help he received in scoring his clutch goal, from Micklas and Tom Wendell, a pair of juniors.

“The pass was beautiful,” McNutt said. “Tom Wendell brought his defender around the right side of the box and that opened up some space. I just went up for it and no one was on me. I hit a perfect header.”

McNutt had an opportunity to make it a two-goal game wirth 1:48 left but his point-blank drive was stopped by Catskill goalkeeper Danny Forbes, marking the senior’s last of nine saves.

Catskill’s offensive effort included several decent shots, with a couple going wide and a couple sailing high over the cage to go with Raucci’s two saves.

Before Saturday, the Cats (No. 3 seed, 17-3-0) had lost only to Maple Hill, which beat them out for the Patroon Conference’s top spot. Catskill’s road to the final included wins over Tamarac (6-0), Greenville (3-1) and Ichabod Crane (1-0).

Mechanicville won its sixth straight Wasaren League banner before starting tournament play with wins over Fonda-Fultonville (8-0), Broadalbin-Perth (2-1, OT) and Schuylerville (4-0).

“We’re not done yet,” McNutt said. “We want to win a state title.”

Halftime: Mechanicville led 1-0. Catskill scoring: None. Mechanicville scoring: McNutt 1-0, Micklas 0-1. Goalkeepers: Catskill, Forbes, 9 saves. Mechanicville, D. Raucci, 2 saves.

