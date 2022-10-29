Shaker shuts out Shenendehowa to claim girls soccer title

STILLWATER — Shaker girls soccer coach Michael Brehm emphasized defense as the Bison squad prepared to face Shenendehowa in the Section II Class AA championship game.

He admitted that he may have talked about it too much — leading to a slow start offensively — until senior defender Alyssa Blake headed in a corner kick with four seconds left in the first half for what ended up as the game-winning goal Saturday at Stillwater High School.

“I didn’t know what was going on at that time, but was just like okay, just get in the box,” Blake said after Shaker’s 2-0 championship win. “No one really knew what to do. Our coach is calling a play, the ball just came to me and I was just trying to get my head on it.”

Her header into the upper right corner was just her second varsity goal of her career.

“We have probably 12 corner kick plays and we work on them all year,” Brehm said. “In practice Alyssa is always on the end of it, but never in a game yet. She got on the end of it just like she does in practice.”

The goal came as top-seeded Shaker held off an aggressive Shenendehowa offense that peppered the Bison and goalie Genevieve Austin with more than a dozen shots on frame, including four corner kicks in the first half.

The No. 2-seeded Plainsmen were unable to break free, firing on the goal frame from 20 yards out looking to get a missile to sail past Austin but to no avail.

“So much defensive talk during the week I think got us hunkered down and I think that was bad planning on my part,” Brehm said. “ We gave them the shots we were able to give them and that’s what we accepted in practice that we were gonna give them those shots but I think it took our offense away.”

Brehm loosened the reins on the defensive set and in the second half Shaker had the shots advantage, pressuring Shenendehowa and goalie Eva Pflomm.

Shaker added a second goal midway through the second half, a corner kick that sailed further out in front of the goal, popped in and over Pflomm by Olivia Pardo.

The Bison defense earned its second shutout of the postseason, blanking Ballston Spa, 10-0 in the quarterfinal and holding off Saratoga Springs 4-2 in the semifinals before Saturday’s 2-0 win.

“Bridget McLoughlin is a key player, she’s a veteran, she’s a leader back there,” Brehm said about his senior center back. “They have their own defensive meetings before games, she’s the mother hen back there and they stayed solid.”

Austin finished with four saves behind the Shaker defensive front.

“[Genevieve] has put herself in the greatest position to stop those shots,” Brehm said. “I think our whole team really came together, this was a huge team win.”

Shaker and Shenendehowa were scheduled to meet in a championship tilt in 2020 — the Suburban Council final during a year where no Section II or state tournaments were held. That contest was canceled when a Shaker player had a presumptive positive COVID-19 test the morning of the contest. Both teams were declared co-champions.

“The COVID year we were ready to win one and we were excited and they took that away,” Brehm said. “It’s just so wonderful to see this, to have them so excited. I’m so happy for them.”

Halftime: Shaker led 1-0. Shenendehowa scoring: None. Shaker scoring: Blake 1-0, Pardo 1-0. Goalies: Shenendehowa, Pflomm, 5 saves. Shaker, Austin, 4 saves.

