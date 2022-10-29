Union football held scoreless in second half and loses 23-21 at Hobart

GENEVA – The only scoring play of the second half proved to also be the game-deciding play between Union and Hobart on Saturday.

Quarterback David Krewson hit Rane Daramola for a 58-yard touchdown pass with 2:10 left in the fourth quarter to give Hobart a 23-21 victory at Boswell Field.

The loss dropped the Dutchmen (3-1 Liberty League, 6-2 overall) into a tie with RPI for second place behind Ithaca in the league standings.

The Statesmen missed the point-after kick on Daramola’s touchdown, giving Union a chance to win the game with a field goal, but Dutchmen quarterback Donovan Pacatte was sacked for an eight-yard loss to start the ensuing possession from the Union 20, followed by two incomplete passes.

On fourth-and-18, Pacatte was sacked again at the 8.

With first-and-goal and 1:21 left, Hobart (2-2, 5-3) ran three short-yardage plays before fumbling it away on fourth down from the 2.

With 16 seconds and no timeouts to work with from their own 1, the Dutchmen got as far as the 20-yardline before time expired.

Union got past midfield on all three of its third-quarter possessions, but lost it on downs, missed a field goal and punted.

Pacatte was 14-for-21 passing for 252 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were caught by Nicholas Dunneman in the first half, when the Dutchmen took a 21-17 lead.

Union went ahead by that score with 12 seconds left in the second quarter on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Pacatte to Avery Turton.

Ike Irabor ran it 16 times for 61 yards for Union, and Pacatte managed just 26 yards on 11 carries.

Tim Denham Jr. had 104 rushing yards on 17 carries for Hobart, and Krewson was 15-for-26 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dutchmen finish the regular season with a home game against Ithaca next weekend and the Dutchmen Shoes game at RPI on Nov. 12.

Union 7 14 0 0 – 21

Hobart 3 14 0 6 – 23

H – Wefering 32 FG

U – Dunneman 53 pass from Pacatte (Lau kick)

H – Denham Jr. 4 pass from Krewson (Wefering kick)

H – Boswell 19 run (Wefering kick)

U – Dunneman 40 pass from Pacatte (Lau kick)

U – Turton 29 pass from Pacatte (Lau kick)

H – Daramola 58 pass from Krewson (kick failed)

UALBANY 59, STONY BROOK 14

ALBANY – Reese Poffenbarger was 16-for-21 passing for 263 yards and four touchdowns as UAlbany blew out Stony Brook at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium.

Julian Hicks caught three of those TD passes, all in the first half, as the Great Danes (1-4 Colonial Athletic Association, 2-6 overall) took a 38-0 lead.

UAlbany outscored the Seawolves (1-5, 1-7) 21-0 in the third quarter.

The Great Danes’ defense piled up four interceptions on Stony Brook starting quarterback Charlie McKee, including one that was returned 51 yards for a touchdown by Anthony Lang to give UAlbany a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Stony Brook 0 0 0 14 – 0

UAlbany 21 17 21 0 – 59

ALB – Hicks 25 pass from Poffenbarger (Opalko kick)

ALB – Lang 51 INT return ((Opalko kick)

ALB – Lopez-Quinones 1 run (Opalko kick)

ALB – Parker 25 pass from Poffenbarger (Opalko kick)

ALB – Opalko 36 FG

ALB – Hicks 5 pass from Poffenbarger (Opalko kick)

ALB – Hicks 15 pass from Poffenbarger (Opalko kick)

ALB – Sibley 15 run (Barnum kick)

ALB – McAdams 19 pass from Szalkowski (Barnum kick)

SB – Hellams Jr. 14 pass from Bryden (Guglielmello kick)

SB – Jinks 1 run (Guglielmello kick)

ITHACA 13, RPI 10

ITHACA – Nicholas Bahamonde kicked a 27-yard field goal with 7:44 left in the game to put Ithaca ahead, and the Bombers defense took it from there, keeping RPI off the scoreboard to preserve a close victory.

After Bahamonde made it 13-10, Ithaca’s Michael Roumes intercepted Engineers’ Jake Kazanowsky on third-and-6 from the Ithaca 33 with just over three minutes to play.

RPI forced a punt and started with the ball on its own 22 with 1:23 left, but after one short pass completion, Kazanowsky threw three incomplete passes to end the possession.

The Engineers (3-1 Liberty League, 5-3 overall) have played three low-scoring games decided by three points this season, and are 1-2 in those games.

Ithaca remained undefeated, at 5-0 and 8-0.

RPI 0 0 3 7 – 10

Ithaca 0 7 3 3 – 13

I – Wingfield 2 run (Bahamonde kick)

RPI – Maric 30 FG

I – Bahamonde 29 FG

RPI – Niche 35 pass from Kazanowsky (Maric kick)

I – Bahamonde 27 FG

