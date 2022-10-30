Johnstown field hockey falls 3-2 to rival Hoosick Falls in Class C final

GLOVERSVILLE — Double digit wins, a load of goals, and another trip to the Section II Class C field hockey final.

“This is our fourth in a row,” Johnstown field hockey coach Christine Krempa said after Sunday’s 3-2 championship-game loss to postseason rival Hoosick Falls. “While this stings, that’s what we have to walk away being proud of.”

Johnstown scored first, fell behind and came back in a gritty performance before Emma McCart left her stamp on yet another title game between the two teams, with the senior scoring the tie-breaking goal with 2:34 left in a thriller on the turf at Gloversville High School.

“I knew it was going to be a toss up,” Krempa said. “Had we put the full 60 minutes in, it would have been a different story. It was not our best first half. The second half, we controlled most of the action.”

Caroline Krempa tied the game at 2-2 when the Johnstown junior tallied with 3:57 left in the third quarter, and both teams had opportunities to move ahead before McCart settled matters with 2:34 to go in the contest.

“She’s in the right spots,” Hoosick Falls coach Denise Campbell said of McCart. “All it took was one little spurt.”

McCart batted the ball out of the air and past Johnstown’s Emilia Haverly to help keep the Panthers (No. 1 seed, 18-0) unbeaten and headed to another state tournament. She scored all three goals when Hoosick Falls beat Johnstown 3-0 in last year’s title game, and had the lone goal when the Panthers beat the Lady Bills 1-0 in the 2018 championship tilt.

“I knew to hit it in no matter what,” McCart said of Sunday’s game-winner. “I didn’t know if it was dangerous or not.”

Hoosick Falls held on from there as Johnstown fell short of the title it last won in 2019 with a 7-0 triumph over Schuylerville.

“We didn’t want to go overtime,” McCart said. “The next two minutes our defense held them. They were stronger than ever.”

Nicole Simon turned a pass from fellow senior Emily Pertell into Johnstown’s first goal with 1:24 left in the first quarter, but Hoosick Falls soon gained momentum and turned that into a pair of goals.

“We watched their last game [6-0 semifinal win over Granville] and we knew they would come out quick on us,” Campbell said. “I told them, ‘No matter what happens, fight back. Come back stronger.’ The girls took that to heart.”

Senior Megan Marcoux scored a first-quarter goal for the Panthers with 9:25 left.

“Emma and Tatum [Hickey] have been our go-to players all season, but you can’t just relay on two girls,” Campbell said. “Megan scored a big goal to get us going.”

Sophomore Ava Case made it 2-1 51 seconds into the second frame off a feed from sophomore Ava Kasulinous.

“They were giving it to us,” McCart said of the Lady Bills. “We knew we had to fight with all we had.”

Along with Pertell, Simon and Haverly, Amia Hall, Ayaka Sasaki, Reegan Wilcox, Isabella Bermas, Nicole Wendolski and Ally Salamack played their final games with Johnstown (No. 2 seed, 15-4).

“I am going to miss our nine seniors,” Christine Krempa said. “They’ve been with us since third grade playing in our youth program.”

Before Sunday, Johnstown had lost only to Foothills Council and Section II Class B champ South Glens Falls twice, and to Queensbury.

“They put together a great season. We scored a ton of goals, but we are losing a lot of starters,” Christine Krempa said. “We’ll start working right now.”

Hoosick Falls will travel to Mahopac High School next Sunday for a 3:30 p.m. Class C regional final against Section I rep Bronxville. Bronxville is the team that beat Johnstown in the 2019 state title game which left the Lady Bills 20-1 that season.

Johnstown 1 0 1 0 — 2

Hoosick Falls 1 1 0 1 — 3

Johnstown scoring: Simon 1-0, Ca. Krempa 1-0, Pertell 0-1. Hoosick Falls scoring: McCart 1-0, Case 1-0, Marcoux 1-0, Kasulinous 0-1. Goalkeepers: Johnstown, Haverly, 12 saves. Hoosick Falls, Roberson, 10 saves.

