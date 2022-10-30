Letters to the Editor: Monday October 31

False fraud claims harm democracy

If you’re skeptical about whether the 2020 election was stolen, or pretending that it was, it would be good to remember what one of the major virtues of democracy is that it gives an actionable voice to us, the people.

This is important, and most of us want this.

When people want to invalidate the legitimate results of an election, even when challenges to it are rejected in the courts, they are muffling the power of the citizens’ voices, their preferences.

If those who didn’t have the most votes take office, then they will no longer have the motivation to keep most of us, their constituents, satisfied.

What the majority wants in an election becomes less relevant. This will be OK if those in office are people we believe support us. But without a reason to cater to the will of those in their districts, you’ll find out how much unaccountable power will change their behavior, and how many of their actions will primarily serve only themselves and those closest to them.

If they’re willing to deny a clean election, this tells you something about what the lust for power does to them.

If you want to put our democratic system at risk, realize you may not only be suppressing the voices of your opposition (majority or minority), but eventually your own voice in future elections, if we will still bother to make pretense of such shams.

Falsely claiming fraud is shortsighted, and most probably eventually against your own interests.

Vic Bobnick

Schenectady

Keep Heggen as Saratoga Co. DA

I urge you to vote for Karen Heggen to keep her as our Saratoga County district attorney. Karen has 29 years of experience prosecuting cases in Saratoga County.

Karen has been an assistant District Attorney (1993-97), Chief Trial Assistant District Attorney (1998-2010), First Assistant District Attorney (2010-Sept. 2014) and District Attorney (Sept. 2014 to present). Since elected in 2014, Karen has achieved a 95% felony conviction rate in County Court.

I have known Karen for over 30 years and I can personally attest to her high moral standard as well as her impeccable integrity and outstanding administrative ability. I ask that you vote for Karen Heggen to keep her as our Saratoga County district attorney.

John H. Ciulla, Jr., Esq.

Mechanicville

The writer is a retired Mechanicville City Court Judge and retired Saratoga County Public Defender for 24 years.

Why do we distrust poll workers now?

I have a question. For years, the voting process was taken at its legal count. But since the Trumpster was in office, all of a sudden, they are not to be trusted.

The people that work the polls have all clean records, are citizens of that community or town or county and of the United States. Why are they all being lumped as crooked or not on the up and up? It isn’t any wonder they are having a hard time filling these positions. They start at 6 a.m. when the polls open and are there until 9 at night then they have to stay until votes are counted or put in sealed bags to go wherever they need to go.

Just a question – why?

Anne Fringo

Middleburgh

The silent majority must send message

Will we close our eyes in November? Kathy Hochul and the Democrats are doing just that.

Commit a vicious attack against a citizen? Attempt to rob and kill a bodega owner? Sucker punch an elderly woman on her way home? What is the penalty?

After being charged with the offenses, they are back on the streets shortly thereafter.

Insane! How does that make you feel? Enough is enough and it is time for the “silent majority” to send a message in November.

Gerald Bubniak

Northville

Muller belongs on bench a long time

Bob Muller successfully prosecuted many serious felony trials before me when he was an assistant district attorney, and I was the Warren County judge.

He also defended just as many serious and complex criminal indictments in my court.

Later, when I was a Supreme Court judge, I continued to have the pleasure of presiding over trials where he appeared as either an attorney for plaintiffs or defendants. It was a ‘pleasure’ because I appreciated seeing the intensity of his efforts that were always aimed at doing the very best for his clients.

I’ve since watched him now as Supreme Court Judge Muller, still giving his all and doing his best to afford everyone their day in court. I’ve read many of his decisions that have dealt with important issues affecting Lake George and the Adirondacks, and although I may not have always completely agreed with him, it was clear he examined the legal issues from every conceivable angle and rendered his decisions based on the rule of law. That’s what good judges do.

Re-electing Judge Muller promises us many more years as a Supreme Court judge. Let’s keep him on the bench as long as we can.

G. Thomas Moynihan

Cleverdale

The writer is a retired state Supreme Court judge.

Gazette failed to cover Nobel prizes

I was quite disappointed in the lack of overage by The Gazette on the recent Nobel awards, particularly in the fields of science and literature. Fortunately, the NPR news cycles on WMHT-FM provided a brief synopsis of them daily. The print media seems to have been “aced” by “old-fashioned” radio coverage.

Elinor Arendt

Schenectady

Campaign flyer failed to ID author

This letter pertains to the recent political flyer I received in the mail.

The political flyer referred to Joe Mastroianni. Nowhere in the flyer could I find who mailed this.

For me, Joe Mastroianni apparently denies events that really happened.

For this reason, I will not be voting for him. My name is John Drislane and I approve this message.

John E. Drislane

Schenectadys

Need more officials to act like DeSantis

On Saturday, Oct. 22, I was in downtown Gloversville, and I saw the most amazing thing. Mayor Vince DeSantis was busy planting daffodil bulbs at the Beekman intersection.

There were no cameras, no media, no campaign manager, just Vince planting bulbs that will bloom next spring.

Imagine if all our elected officials and candidates thought this way. Doing things for our community that are not staged and are not politically motivated. Perhaps they should all visit Mr. DeSantis and get a civics lesson.

If you are ever wondering how a civic leader is supposed to behave, remember this story.

We have a lot of people who are going to want our votes on Nov. 8.

Ask yourself how many have the kind of sprite that Mayor DeSantis has. Then ask yourself why not. Keep up the good work Mayor DeSantis.

Jim Novotny Sr.

Gloversville

