Letters to the Editor Sunday, Oct. 30 – 10 letters from around the region

This is in response to Les Hassan’s letter (“Consider impacts of electrical car goal”) in the Oct. 20 Gazette.

A century ago, when the automobile was made by a person, that person did not think about the ramification that what he invented would be one of the main causes of pollution.

When the automobile was invented it, in time, replaced the stables needed to house the horses that pulled the wagons and carriages.

With electric cars, there will still be the need for repair shops, charging stations, eating places.

Tourism, sightseeing, and all the tangible industries will still be fulfilled “by people.” These will be run and built by people. This won’t change.

Yes, electric cars are not perfect, and yes, the battery manufacturing is the most polluting part of its life. But the global warming emissions of electric cars are 50% that we get from gas driven cars, and that is going down.

Do you really think the automakers will change to EV cars on their own?

Yes, some are headed that way, but I think unless they are given a nudge, they would hold off as long as possible.

Deborah Bender

Schoharie

Stefanik photo-op reflects on character



I am not familiar with Twitter, so I did not see Elise Stefanik’s recent post.

I refer to the photo of a smiling Elise, pointing at a sign which reads “Foxtrot Juliet Bravo,” the phonetic alphabet for “ FJB.”

I did read Andrew Waite’s interesting and informative article (“Dear Elise…”) on the front page of the Sunday, Oct. 23 Gazette; the photo was included.

Please don’t say that I read something into the picture that wasn’t there.

If Mr. Waite could get this published in The Gazette, I’m sure that everyone reading this knows exactly what was implied.

Is this person, who would sink so low to denigrate a sitting president of the United States, really someone we want making decisions for the good of our country?

If so, God help us all.

Beverly Andrews

Rexford

Does Tonko support official US language?



There is bill up in Congress to make English the official language of the country.

I wrote to my congressman, Paul Tonko, asking how he stood on this issue.

His office responded with a form letter essentially saying that he will keep my views in mind when the bill comes to a vote.

I found this response very strange, since I never told him what my views were.

I followed up my letter with a call to his office and got basically the same response.

Congressman Tonko, you owe your constituents an answer on this subject. Take a stand.

Lewis Elia

Niskayuna

For change in Senate, vote for Ostrelich



Do you remember 1977?

Jimmy Carter took the oath as the 39th president of the United States. The original Star Wars movie was released in theaters. The first Apple II computers went on sale. John Travolta danced in Saturday Night Fever.

And Jim Tedisco was elected to his first term as an elected official. And he has been in office ever since.

As your readers are aware, Michelle Ostrelich is challenging Tedisco to be your representative for state Senate District 44. Michelle is a proven leader who will bring fresh ideas and new energy to the state Senate.

If you are looking for a change, or if you think that 45 years in office is enough, please join me in voting for Michelle.

Jon Lemelin

Schenectady

St. Clare’s retirees are praying for help



The summer is done. Our gardens are harvested. Our canning and freezing are complete.

Hopefully our endeavors will carry us through these troubled times with at least vegetables on our tables. Foremost on our minds is the dilemma of the cost of winterizing and heating our homes, the rising cost of food and of course Christmas.

We continue to search for and pray for answers to the loss of our pensions, as we continue to make more compromises.

There are government programs in place to assist retirees in adjusting to the golden years and retirement.

The Catholic Church and Charities’ mission professes to “support and advocate for spiritual values and recognize human need at all stages of life. They claim to respond to all persons regardless of race, creed, or lifestyle, with special emphasis on the economically poor and the vulnerable.”

More than 1,100 pensioners and retirees are praying for the help we justly deserve through the support of our government and the Church.

Cynthia O’Bryan

Esperance

Reject ‘amoebas’ Zeldin and Stefanik



I see that Lee Zeldin and Elise Stefanik are running for public office this year. Their hypocrisy is mind-boggling.

They were two of New York state’s three Congressional amoebas (no guts, no brains, no backbone) who supported the Jan. 6 insurrection by voting to junk the 2020 election and throw the presidency to the unelected loser.

Now they’re seeking election themselves under an electoral system that they don’t believe in and wheedling for votes from an electorate whose opinions they hold in contempt.

Based on their records, it’s easy to imagine how they’ll act if they lose. They’ll imitate their lord and savior Donald Trump, howl about fraud, and proclaim themselves winners regardless of what the voters have said. Haven’t we had enough of this crybaby nonsense?

On Election Day, it would be smart to send these amoebas back to their petri dish and find some real people to vote for.

Kathleen Petersen

Rotterdam

Get involved to stop Moreau biochar plant



Here’s some encouraging news for opponents of the horrendous “biochar” plant that an obstinate, carpetbagging Saratoga Springs-based developer wants to shove down the throats of Moreau and area residents.

A letter from DEC Region 5 Director Joseph Zalewski states Saratoga BioChar’s permit is incomplete after the agency in mid-August notified the developer he must prepare a “public participation plan.”

“That process is intended to solicit input from community members in the communities you describe, namely Hudson Falls, Fort Edward and South Glens Falls. Once a complete application is received, DEC will review for conformance with relevant statutes and regulations, and solicit public comment on the proposed project.”

So the developer and his anonymous investors have known since August they must gather information from the public on a putrid plan to import dangerous, chemical-laden sewage sludge from around the Northeast for conversion into fertilizer.

Instead, the developer publicly proclaims the many project opponents, AKA that pesky public, as a “vocal minority”; insults the opponents, AKA pesky home and business owners, residents and taxpayers, as being ignorant of the unproven “pyrolysis” science; and wants health-challenged area residents and the already-scarred environment (e.g., adjacent Hudson River, former GE plants) to be guinea pigs for his first-of-its-kind scheme.

He also belittles a recently filed lawsuit against his preposterous plan as a simple delay.

But he doesn’t mention his phantom public participation plan.

Opponents: Don’t wait! Let DEC and EPA experience your public participation plan and help stop biochar now.

Dominic Tom

Moreau

Kennedy Project’s issues are legitimate



I read with interest the article (“Schenectady County Dems file ethics complaint”) in the Oct. 20 Gazette regarding the complaint against the anonymous anti-Ostrelich campaign.

Sen. Jim Tedisco’s spokesman, Adam Kramer, is correct when he said that Michelle Ostrelich should look into her own political house.

There are disaffected Democrats who don’t support her. Some don’t support her since she, with the town supervisor, endorsed candidates to primary committee people who carried her petitions and contributed to her campaign.

This isn’t a wild accusation, since there are professional brochures with her name and the supervisor’s names on them. There are Democrats who agree with the Kennedy Project’s statements. Maybe in Ostrelich’s political world we don’t have rights. She made a wild accusation that Sen. Tedisco is involved. What’s her proof?

She’s not the only one making wild accusations. Matt Nelligan speculated that I was behind the project. I don’t know who is behind the project and Matt Nelligan has absolutely no proof. He’s slandering me with these speculations.

Matt, I’m not behind the project. Such speculations are libelous. He just throws out a name like candy on Halloween.

Let’s face it, there are politicians on both sides of the aisle who make irresponsible statements — Nelligan and Ostrelich.

Linda Rizzo

Niskayuna

Dump all incumbents to break up party rule



Once politicians graduate past the local levels, e.g. village, city, town or county, they no longer represent you and your neighbors.

They answer only to their master, that is, the heads of their political party. Once elected, they are fitted with a nose ring and led around by their masters on a very short leash and vote the way they are told to on an all issues. To do otherwise is political suicide. Meaning they lose all party financial backing and have a zero chance of being re-elected. They are not allowed to think for themselves.

Why else are important issues voted nearly 100% along party lines? Really, do you honestly think the reason they vote along party lines is all Republicans are born with a Republican chip in their brains and all Democrats a Democrat chip?

The only way you will ever see the much wanted change is to vote all incumbents out of office. If you don’t know who the incumbents are, vote for names you don’t recognize.

Neil Nusbaum

Schenectady

Santabarbara delivers for his constituents



On behalf of the Order Sons and Daughters Of Italy in America – Gabriele D’Annunzio Lodge 321, I write to express our appreciation, recognition, and heartfelt thanks for Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara’s hard work in successfully delivering a $50,000 state grant for necessary renovations and upgrades at our Lodge. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara got the job done!

Assemblyman Santabarbara secured valuable grant monies totaling $50,000. The funding delivered by Assemblyman Santabarbara will be utilized for much-needed exterior and interior renovation projects including an upgraded outdoor bocce court, renovation of an adjoining facility next to the Lodge’s bocce court with new bathrooms, installation of a new barbecue pit around the outdoor bocce court, and general facility maintenance and Lodge repairs.

As our trusted voice in the state Assembly, Assemblyman Santabarbara has supported, strengthened and delivered for our community. Assemblyman Santabarbara’s hard work, dedication and results are making a real difference. We’re blessed to have Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara.

Thank you, Assemblyman Santabarbara, for delivering for us!

Alessandro Stramenga

Rotterdam

