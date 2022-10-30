Looking Ahead: Sports expo, charity tournaments and Cross Country Championships all taking place this week

With a new week underway, here are five of the events and news items our team of reporters is tracking.

PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT TO BENEFIT VETERANS

The Capital District YMCA Southern Saratoga Branch in Clifton Park will be hosting a Pickleball Tournament on Nov. 4, 5 and 6. Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/SupportOurHeroesPickleballSSY and is $60 per person for non-CDYMCA members and $40 per person for members. Registration includes a donation to veterans and families, a T-shirt, a raffle ticket and play in the tournament. Elimination rounds will be subject to the number of entries.

— Natasha Vaughn-Holdridge

SPORTS AND SKI EXPO RETURNS

The Adirondack Sports & Northeast Ski Expo is slated to run Saturday and Sunday at the Albany Capital Center. Formerly known as the Northeast Ski & Craft Beer Showcase, the expo is under new ownership and will feature ski and snowboard gear, outerwear and accessories, along with an expanded list of alpine and cross-country ski resorts, clubs, destinations, events and family activities.

Admission is free and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit adksports.com/winter-expo.

— Indiana Nash

SECTION II CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The top high school runners in the area will vie for individual and team titles at the Section II Cross Country Championships — held both on a different day of the week and at a different venue than normal.

Instead of the traditional Friday at Saratoga Spa State Park, this year’s Section II meet will be held Saturday at Queensbury High School. The boys’ races will be held first with Class C at 11 a.m., Class D at 11:30 a.m., Class A at noon and Class B at 12:30 p.m. Girls’ races begin with Class C at 1 p.m., followed by Class D at 1:30, Class A at 2 and Class B at 2:30.

— Adam Shinder

PUMPKIN SMASH AT AMSTERDAM’S VETERANS PARK

Grow Amsterdam will host its fourth annual pumpkin smash at Veterans Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Instead of trashing organic fall decor, residents are encouraged to smash their pumpkins for reuse as compost to feed the community garden on Wall Street. Folks can go to town on their jack o’lanterns with wooden mallets, impale them on spiked targets or chop them to pieces. Or skip the destruction and simply drop off pumpkins beginning at 9 a.m. Straw bales and corn stalks will also be accepted. For more information, visit Grow Amsterdam NY Inc. on Facebook.

— Ashley Onyon

SCHENECTADY CHARITY PING PONG TOURNAMENT

The 2nd Annual Capital District Charity Ping Pong Tournament will be held on Friday, Nov. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jahnel Group headquarters at 108 State St. Tickets are $400 for up to four players or $200 for single players. All of the money raised will be donated to the winner’s charity of choice. There will be music, snacks and drinks and two single elimination brackets and brackets for all skill levels. Players can compete in either the professional or amateur brackets. For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/charity-ping-pong-challenge-tickets-419757304397?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse

— Ted Remsnyder

