Officials share Halloween times, safety guidelines

As kids head out in their ghoulish costumes this Halloween, area police departments and municipalities are urging everyone to be safe.

Some communities have set hours for trick-or-treating Halloween night in an effort to ensure safety.

Those communities and times include:

City of Schenectady: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

City of Amsterdam: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and no trick-or-treating on the MVGO Bridge this year.

Town of Glenville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

City of Johnstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Colonial Little Theatre’s Trick or Treat event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

City of Gloversville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The police and fire departments will hand out candy at the entrance of Melchoir Park on Kingsboro Avenue.

Village of Scotia: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Scotia Fire Department will also be doing a cider and doughnut hand out. Times and locations can be found on the village’s website at www.villageofscotia.org.

Communities are also sharing additional safety tips people should follow Halloween night. On Friday, Schenectady County Sheriff Dominic Dagostino and county Legislature Chairman Anthony Jasenski shared tips via press release from the National Safety Council.

“Parents can use these tips as a guideline when talking to their kids about what is and isn’t safe to do while trick-or-treating,” Dagostino said. “Let’s make this year the safest Halloween yet in Schenectady County.”

Tips from the National Safety Council include:

Placing reflective tape on children’s costumes and/or carrying glow stick so that they can be seen in the dark or low-lit areas

Having an adult accompany younger children while trick-or-treating or planning a trick-or-treating route for older children

Traveling only in areas that are well lit, and

Waiting to eat any candy until children are back home

Police departments are also reminding people to inspect any candy they get.

“Some safeguards to keep in mind are to look for labels or branding that you do not recognize,” said Lt. Joseph Spencer, with the Amsterdam Police Department. “Look for any loose packaging that appears tampered with and discard anything that was already opened when you received it.”

Spencer said that while tainted candy is a concern, so are vehicle accidents and other traffic concerns.

“The streets will be congested with lots of pedestrian traffic,” he said. “Those operating vehicles should be patient while yielding to trick or treaters and take all due caution just as those walking should be aware of their surroundings.”

The National Safety Council recommends drivers watch for children walking in roadways, medians and on curbs and for children in dark clothing. The safety council also discourages new or inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween night.

Spencer said another tip is to take children trick-or-treating earlier before it gets dark.

Many police departments will have additional patrols on Halloween night.

