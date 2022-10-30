Sunday’s NFL Week 8 teaser and a player prop: Best Bets for Oct. 30

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Sunday, Oct. 30:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL teaser, Patriots +3.5 over Jets and Titans +6 over Texans

Teaser explanation: At most books, a bettor can parlay two teams in a “teaser” and get 6 points of cushion for each bet. However, it costs -120 to play and – like a parlay – both legs must hit to cash the ticket.

The odds/bet: -120 ($36 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: Patriots at Jets, 1 p.m.; Titans at Texans, 4:05 p.m. (neither game on local TV)

Our take: We have said many times the key to winning a teaser is getting a good two teams to go through key numbers. Both New England and Tennessee fit that mold, as the Patriots now get points and go through 2.5 and 3 against the Jets, while the Titans go through 2, 3 and up to 6.

First, let’s start with the obvious weaker leg of the play, and that is clearly Tennessee. Although Malik Willis is getting his first career NFL start, he’s doing so against the team that quite possibly is the worst in the league. We don’t understand this line anyway – even with Willis starting, as this is just the second time in two seasons the Texans are not an underdog.

They have only covered at even or as a favorite twice since the middle of the 2019 season.

With New England, we have made this point all week: Bill Belichick knows two things better than anything else: How to beat the Cleveland Browns and how to beat the New York Jets.

He has won 12 straight against the Jets and 21 of the past 23. And without Tom Brady in the past four victories, he has won by an average of 19 points. In other words, getting points in this one seems like a freebie.

NFL PLAYER PROP

The play: NFL player prop, Dak Prescott to throw at least one interception

The odds/bet: +126 ($10 to win $12.60)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Our take: Dallas will be shorthanded without Ezekiel Elliott on the field, which will put more pressure on Dak to throw the football, as the Bears’ defense has not been its problem.

Chicago is third-best in both passing defense and forced interceptions (eight), and when Prescott has thrown at least 28 passes in a game, he has thrown at least one pick in 10 of his past 15.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Saturday’s best bets

NCAA football: Kentucky +12.5 over Tennessee (LOST $31.50)

World Series Game 2: Astros to defeat Phillies (WON $10)

Saturday’s profit/loss: -$21.50 (1-1)

Total for the week: -$198.90 (3-9)

Total for October: +$151.30 (31-22)

Total for 2022: -$53 (276-305)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

