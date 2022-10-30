The Parting Schotts Podcast: Reviewing Union hockey’s 6-0 win over RPI

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I review the Union men’s hockey team’s 6-0 win over RPI on Saturday at Messa Rink.

I’ll have my thoughts on the game. I have interviews with Union head coach Josh Hauge and players Michael Hodge, Carter Korpi and Connor Murphy.

On the RPI side, it’s head coach Dave Smith and defenseman Kyle Hallbauer.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

Categories: College Sports, Parting Schotts, Sports, Sports, Union College