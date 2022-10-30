The Parting Schotts Podcast: Reviewing Union hockey’s 6-0 win over RPI

By Ken Schott |
Union's Bram Scheerer brings the puck out of the zone in front of RPI's Jack Agnew and Dutchmen teammates Ethan Benz and John Prokop at Messa Rink on Saturday.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber

Union's Bram Scheerer brings the puck out of the zone in front of RPI's Jack Agnew and Dutchmen teammates Ethan Benz and John Prokop at Messa Rink on Saturday.

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I review the Union men’s hockey team’s 6-0 win over RPI on Saturday at Messa Rink.

I’ll have my thoughts on the game. I have interviews with Union head coach Josh Hauge and players Michael Hodge, Carter Korpi and Connor Murphy.

On the RPI side, it’s head coach Dave Smith and defenseman Kyle Hallbauer.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: College Sports, Parting Schotts, Sports, Sports, Union College

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Stay up-to-date with the Daily Gazette's PM Edition
The latest news delivered directly to your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

Advertisement