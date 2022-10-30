UAlbany men’s basketball survives stubborn Skidmore, wins exhibition 71-69

TROY — Gerald Drumgoole hadn’t played a basketball game since Nov. 9 of last year. Da’Kquan Davis hadn’t played in one since nearly six months before that.

But, when UAlbany men’s basketball needed to dig deep to shrug off stubborn Division III Skidmore in an exhibition game on Sunday at Hudson Valley Community College, it was that duo that gave the Great Danes the necessary spark.

Davis, who sat out the 2021-22 season before transferring to UAlbany from Division III Arcadia, scored a game-high 20 points, while Drumgoole, who played one game for UAlbany last season before a season-ending injury, added 19 points and eight rebounds as the Great Danes overcame a sluggish start and survived two last-second shots from Skidmore to pull out a 71-69 victory.

“To not play for the past two years and get the opportunity to move up levels, to be able to play was a great feeling,” Davis said. “Shout out to my teammates, shout out to Skidmore today for making it a tough game for us. They really made us work.”

It was an odd day all around for the Great Danes in their first of two preseason exhibitions. The team was without three key players — Justin Neely and Malik Edmead due to injury, Aaron Reddish due to a violation of team rules — and were playing their first game on their temporary home floor at HVCC that the team will use this season while SEFCU Arena undergoes major renovations.

It was also the first of five games that head coach Dwayne Killings will sit out in a suspension as the result of a school-led investigation into the head coach for conduct that occurred prior to a November 2021 game, which “substantiated that there was inappropriate physical contact between Coach Killings and a student-athlete.”

Assistant coach Bobby Jordan is serving as UAlbany’s acting head coach during Killings’ suspension, and Sunday marked his first win as a college head coach. He previously served as an acting coach at Wagner last year in a loss to Seton Hall when then-Seahawks head coach Bashir Mason was sidelined with COVID-19.

Though happy with the win, Jordan said he’d have a simple message to relay to Killings about UAlbany’s performance.

“We need to tighten up our defense,” Jordan said.

The win didn’t come easy. An undersized UAlbany team struggled against a larger Skidmore team, with the Thoroughbreds leading by as many as seven points in the first half and keeping the game tied as late as when Jake Walsh’s 3-pointer made it 55-55 with 7:57 left in the second half.

Drumgoole’s floater with 7:22 to play made it 57-55 and put UAlbany up for good. The Great Danes led by as many as seven, though Skidmore closed the game on a 7-0 run and had a chance to both win and tie in the final seconds as Walsh’s 3-pointer and Riley Greene’s follow-up turnaround jumper were both off the mark.

“There’s times in the game we could’ve broke,” Drumgoole said. “We stayed together as a team. You don’t see that a lot around the country. I feel like we’re going to be the most connected team in the country.”

“I’ll give their guys credit,” Skidmore head coach Joe Burke said. “We threw some punches at them, and they made some big plays down the stretch.”

Drumgoole, Sarju Patel, Japannah Kellogg, Tairi Ketner and freshman Marcus Jackson started for the Great Danes. Of the 10 UAlbany players to take the court, eight played double-digit minutes, with Kellogg playing eight minutes and Trey Hutcheson playing five.

Jackson and fellow freshman Jonathan Beagle combined for 16 points and, after some early struggles, were key for the Great Danes down the stretch.

“Jonathan, he’s been banged up all week. We weren’t sure if he was going to play today or not,” Jordan said. “He’s a tough kid. He’s a gamer. . . . Marcus was today who he’s been for us the whole time, making big plays on both ends of the floor.

UAlbany had its hands full with 6-foot-11 Skidmore center Greg Skoric. The senior put up 15 points, eight rebounds and six blocks before fouling out with 2:37 to play. Skoric was one of four Thoroughbreds to finish in double figures, as Harrison Eichelberger also scored 15, Riley Greene scored 13 and Tautvydas Kupstas scored 10 in 25 minutes before leaving the game with an injury early in the second half.

UAlbany plays one more exhibition game on Wednesday at Saint Rose before opening its regular season Nov. 7 at Towson.

Halftime: Skidmore led 32-30. Skidmore scoring: G. Skoric 6-2-15, Downie 3-1-7, Greene 4-3-13, Eichelberger 5-4-15, Kupstas 3-3-10, Walsh 2-0-6, J. Skoric 1-0-3. UAlbany scoring: Drumgoole 8-1-19, Ketner 3-1-7, Patel 3-0-7, Jackson 2-3-7, Beagle 4-1-9, Davis 6-6-20. Scoring totals: Skidmore 24-12-69, UAlbany 27-12-71.

