Hendon Hooker passes C.J. Stroud as Heisman Trophy favorite; see updated odds

A new favorite has emerged atop the Heisman Trophy odds chart, and it’s Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Hooker delivered another dominant performance in a 44-6 rout of Kentucky, which led to him passing up Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud this week as the overall favorite at Caesars Sportsbook to win the Heisman at even-money odds (+100).

Stroud is a close second at +180, but the fact that Hooker is now favored is quite the shakeup considering he was an extreme long shot to open the season.

Hooker will face his toughest test of the season this Saturday against Georgia, and his Vols are currently 8.5-point road underdogs.

If Hooker can lead Tennessee to victory, then he’ll likely become the overwhelming favorite, but Stroud could reemerge as the top candidate if Hooker struggles.

The Heisman race appears to be down to Hooker and Stroud, with Michigan running back Blake Corum and USC quarterback Caleb Williams having the next-best odds at a much longer +1200.

Some other names that have emerged are North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye at +2000 and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix at +2500.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was once a top candidate next to Stroud, but his odds are now at +3000 in what’s been a somewhat disappointing season as the defending Heisman winner.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan is also at +3000 after leading his team to an undefeated start, with Hooker’s go-to target in Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt being the only other player with odds at or below +4000.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has been one of the nation’s top performers in recent weeks, but his Heisman odds are still extremely long at +15000.

HEISMAN TROPHY TOP CANDIDATES

Odds from Caesars Sportsbook as of 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (+100)

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (+180)

Blake Corum, Michigan (+1200)

Caleb Williams, USC (+1200)

Drake Maye, North Carolina (+2000)

Bo Nix, Oregon (+2500)

Bryce Young, Alabama (+3000)

Max Duggan, TCU (+4000)

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee (+4000)

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (+5000)

Chase Brown, Illinois (+5000)

Will Shipley, Clemson (+5000)

Stetson Bennett, Georgia (+5000)

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest (+10000)

Brock Bowers, Georgia (+10000)

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (+12500)

Jordan Addison, USC (+12500)

Miyan Williams, Ohio State (+12500)

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (+15000)

Travis Dye, USC (+15000)

JJ McCarthy, Michigan (+15000)

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (+15000)

DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson (+15000)

Jayden Daniels, LSU (+15000)

