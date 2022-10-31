High Schools: Shenendehowa boys’ volleyball advances to Division I semifinals

Bennett Wilson posted 15 kills, seven digs and three aces to power top-seeded Shenendehowa to a 3-0 victory over eighth-seeded Colonie in the quarterfinals of the Section II Division I boys’ volleyball tournament on Monday. Alex Bui posted eight kills and eight digs for the Plainsmen, who won by scores of 25-12, 25-13 and 25-10. Ryan Connors registered 31 assists and four kills for Shenendehowa, Brendan Shields had five kills, Cade Bernardi notched 12 digs and Bradyn Pomainville added three kills and three blocks.

Saratoga Springs advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals with a 3-1 win over fifth-seeded Shaker. The fourth-seeded Blue Streaks won by scores of 20-25, 25-19, 25-18 and 25-20. Saratoga Springs will face top-seeded Shenendehowa in Wednesday’s semifinals at Rensselaer High School at 7 p.m.

Second-seeded Bethlehem posted a 3-0 victory over seventh-seeded Guilderland in their quarterfinal contest, winning by scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-17. Danny Battista had 15 digs for the Eagles, Ben Sorrentino posted 26 assists and three digs, and Jonah Negris finished with 12 kills and six blocks. Adrien Lopez notched 12 digs, eight kills and two blocks for Bethlehem, Joe Monserrat had 22 assists and three digs, and Cade Allen added 10 kills. Bethlehem advances to face third-seeded Columbia in Wednesday’s semifinals at Rensselaer High School at 5 p.m.

The Blue Devils advanced with a 3-0 sweep of sixth-seeded Niskayuna, winning by scores of 25-21, 25-18 and 25-17.

