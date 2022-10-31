Junior Bowling: Hyam’s 616, Reckner’s 556 best among boys, girls

Patrick Hyam Jr. delivered a 221-616 at Sportsman’s Bowl to lead the boys, and Teagan Reckner fired a personal-best 193-556 at Boulevard Bowl to pace the girls in this week’s junior bowling roundup.

Also at Boulevard Bowl, Michael Scaccia Jr. registered a 225-606 for the boys’ featured performance.

Angelo Galofaro fired series of 246-608 and 225-605 at Sportsman’s Bowl for the other top boys’ efforts, and Kaylee Beehm shot a 186-554 for the girls.

The Towne Bowling Academy programs did not compete in regular competition last weekend.

In the Joey Schmidt Capital District Junior Pro Scoring League at Spare Time Latham, Tyler Bogholtz of Sportsman’s Bowl fired a 266-699 to top the boys and Amy Chrzanowski of Towne Bowling Academy shot a 229-609 to lead the girls.

BOULEVARD BOWL

Saturday morning program

Majors – Julian Hansen 203-556, Anthony Paradiso 192-549, Teyah Mason 195-521 Sophia Scaccia 179-454. Juniors – Nico Meservey 219-561, Alexis Meservey 126-353. Haley Deemer 124-311, Joshua Tibbitts 105-275. Preps – Michael Scaccia Jr. 189-487, John Cook III 170-452, Braedon Cook 140-400, Austin Mason 122-330. Bantams – Luke Westbrook 97-230, Gabriel Gadoury 72-186, Maggie Westbrook 67-171.

Saturday afternoon program

Majors – Kyle Smith 215-593, Gavin Otty 226-592, Joshua Allen 19-547, Margaret Peterson 183-463, Samantha Lorenc 155-454, Ajiana Martinez 183-442. Juniors – Michael Scaccia Jr. 225-606, Daniel Girard 193-520, Teagan Reagan 193-556, Sophia Scaccia 177-489. Preps – Dominic Mackanesi 169-453, Nick Garland 124-360, Isis Ditoro 138-372, Lavender Gwinn 75-205. Bantams – Devon Ingoldsby 105-286, Patrick Horwedel 113-271, Amelia Monforte 100-257, Melanie Boisclair 82-230, Jayden Carpenter 77-204. Pee Wees – (2 games) Sawyer Maddalone 77-125, Jackson Maddalone 35-63.

SPORTSMAN’S BOWL

Friday afternoon program

Majors – Anthony Giso 233-595, Travis Masick 186-515, Isaiah Delman 186-467, Paul Swint IV 156-438. Juniors – Angelo Galofaro 225-605, Brody Adair 156-437, Bailey Britten 167-431, Joscelyn Hoctor-Smith 119-311. Preps – Kayden Propper 151-416, Robert Swint 110-296, Robyn Tyrell 124-281, Jaelena Swint 117-272, Imani Pierce 125-256.

Bruce Furbeck Memorial

Saturday morning program

Majors – Patrick Hyam Jr. 221-616, Tyler Bogholtz 215-587, Marissa Bogholtz 189-523, Madison Naftalis 183-354. Juniors – Angelo Galofaro 246-608, John Lynch 200-548, Kaylee Beehm 186-554, Kianna Macapinlac 190-523. Preps – Christopher Hara 145-293, Daniel Parent 93-271, Sereniety Jones 157-408, Laiyladh Davis 97-277. Bantams – Grayson Pulenskey 128-333, Michael Jones 101-264, Ash Hyam 69-182, Jonathan Hara 135.

Saturday afternoon program

Boys – Ricky Hyjek 147-428, Logan Bouck 154-371, Lucas Anderson 127-339, Manny Miranda 302. Girls – Audrina King 122-319, Madierose Miranda 127-308, D’ynesey Jones 105-267.

JOEY SCHMIDT CAPITAL DISTRICT

JUNIOR PRO SCORING LEAGUE

(At Spare Time Latham)

Scratch Division

Boys – Tyler Bogholtz (Sportsman’s Bowl) 266-699, Elijah Gillick (Cohoes Arena) 256-671, LJ Morse (East Greenbush Bowling Center) 265-643, Matthew Rogers (Towne Bowling Academy) 227-629. Girls – Amy Chrzanowski (Towne Bowling Academy) 229-609, Madyson Jones (Towne Bowling Academy) 225-600, Giovanni Fowler (Towne Bowling Academy) 185-529, Savannah Swiatocha (Towne Bowling Academy) 199-520.

Handicap Division

Boys – Aiden Cardany (Sportsman’s Bowl) 243-665, Nick Meservey (Boulevard Bowl) 211-604, Lucas Edson (Boulevard Bowl) 199-578, Callahan Urquhart (East Greenbush Bowling Center) 221-576. Girls – Selena Wolf (Towne Bowling Academy) 213-525, Myah Snay (Spare Time Clifton Park) 201-517, Olivia Struffolino (Towne Bowling Academy) 187-506, Sophia Vasil (Hilltop Bowl) 170-493.

