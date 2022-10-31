Major Bowling: McPhail fires 782, Voss shoots 300-733 in All Star loop

Lindsey McPhail rolled a 265-782, and Mike Voss recorded a perfect game in the Capital District All Star league Thursday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Joe DiBiase hammered a 259-754 for the runner-up performance on the card, followed by Eric Morrett’s 279-743.

Other leaders included Voss, who finished with a 733, Bob Tedesco Jr. (266-724), Aiden Deitz (244-711), B.J. Smith (253-707) and Joe Daurizio (259-700).

CAPITAL DISTRICT ALL STAR LEAGUE

Standings

(Wins-Losses-Points)

Camelot Print & Copy 19-5-147, Precision Floors 14-10-116, 518 Waffles 16-8-111.5, KKV Recovery 14-10-109.5, Team Williams 15-9-108, CPS of Albany 14-10-107, Café One Eleven 14-10-105, Team Goodwin 12-12-99.5, Bassotti Inc. 10-14-97.5, Benedetto Inc. 11-13-89.5, Sportsman’s Bowl 11-13-87.5, R&M Homes 10-14-81.5, St. Johns Stone & Masonry 9-15-76.5, Integrity 1st Realty 9-15-75.5, Team Smith 7-17-66.5, Team Palmer 7-17-58.

Match summaries

St. Johns Stone & Masonry (21)

Gino Correra 215-218-236 – 669, John Starr 204-214-204 – 622, Joe Daurizio Jr. 249-259-192 – 700. Totals: 668-691-632 – 1,991.

Team Palmer (3)

Bill Dunn 209-161-162 – 532, Cliff Ruth 200-218-235 – 653, Jason Palmer 236-226-171 – 633. Totals: 645-605-568 – 1,818.

Camelot Print & Copy (21)

Aiden Deitz 244-236-231 – 711, Scott Stoliker 209-204-246 – 659, B.J. Rucinski 223-226-217 – 666. Totals: 676-666-694 – 2,036.

KKV Recovery (3)

Andrew Marotta 236-237-178 – 653, Patricia Kelly 191-213-169 – 573, Kenny Livengood 238-214-193 – 645. Totals: 667-664-540 – 1,871.

Precision Floors (14)

Christian Caputo 246-205-199 – 650, Chris Nachtrieb 236-200-210 – 646, Tom Siatkowski 216-194-167 – 576. Totals: 697-599-576 – 1,872.

Team Williams (10)

Jodi Musto 216-178-217 – 611, Dan Carson 226-259-175 – 660, Ron Williams 188-183-200 – 571. Totals: 630-620-592 – 1,842.

Bassotti Inc. (4)

Jim Bassotti 204-236-236 – 676, Chuck Sheifer 247-196-224 – 667, Jason Impellizzeri 245-206-194 – 645. Totals: 696-638-654 – 1,988.

518 Waffles (20)

Eric Morrett 248-216-279 – 743, Bob Tedesco Jr. 212-266-246 – 724, Earl Lawrence Jr. 243-203-205 – 651. Totals: 703-685-730 – 2,118.

Café One Eleven (14)

Joe DiBiase 259-247-248 – 754, Kalynn Carl 235-169-248 – 652, Sharon Carson 229-226-204 – 659. Totals: 723-642-700 – 2,065.

Team Goodwin (10)

Lindsey McPhail 258-259-266 – 782, Ursula Pasquerella 182-223-168 – 573, Chris Fawcett 257-244-195 – 696. Totals: 697-726-628 – 2,051.

CPS of Albany (21)

RJ Martinez 279-203-206 – 688, John Leone 214-237-225 – 676, Mike Voss 223-210-300 – 733. Totals: 716-650-731 – 2,097.

Sportsman’s Bowl (3)

Mike Guidarelli 191-215-224 – 630, Bill Carl 193-193-220 – 606, Jason Deitz 194-214-147 – 555. Totals: 578-622-591 – 1,791.

Benedetto Inc. (14)

Pete Benedetto 161-212-179 – 552, Andrew Reinitz 201-156-237 – 594, Curt Benedetto Jr. 203-269-215 – 687. Totals: 565-637-631 – 1,833.

R&M Homes (10)

Mike Smith 222-209-162 – 593, Curt Benedetto Sr. 181-244-215 – 640, Kim Swiatocha 196-225-170 – 591. Totals: 599-678-547 – 1,824.

Team Smith (6)

Robin Fredenburgh 202-185-221 – 608, Amy Smith 200-181-166 – 557, B.J. Smith Jr. 244-210-253 – 707. Totals: 646-576-640 – 1,862.

Integrity 1st Reality (18)

Matt Roberts 231-184-244 – 659, Connor Stoliker 193-205-215 – 613, Mike O’Toole 226-195-214 – 635. Totals: 650-584-673 – 1,907.

