Schenectady driver fled Albany traffic stop, rolled car, Albany County Sheriff says

ALBANY — A Schenectady man fled from a traffic stop in Albany and soon rolled his car, Albany County Sheriff’s officials said.

Ptolemy Sutherland, 22, was arrested and charged with several misdemeanors, as a result, according to officials, including unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

The incident began as sheriff’s deputies spotted the driver commit vehicle and traffic violations in the city, officials said.

The driver, identified as Sutherland, fled the stop at a high rate of speed, officials said.

Deputies soon found the vehicle a short distance away after it crashed into a tree on Ten Broeck Street, according to officials. Sutherland remained inside.

A release did not reference any injuries to Sutherland.

Along with the charge mentioned above, Sutherland was charged with reckless driving and aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors, along with multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

He was released to appear in court later.

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County