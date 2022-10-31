The Wesley Community celebrates 50 years in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Wesley Community is marking 50 years in Saratoga Springs this year with celebrations and reflection on its history.

The Wesley Community began five decades ago providing of independent housing for older adults and skilled nursing from two apartment buildings and one nursing home facility, according to its website. Today, the 37-acre campus has 11 buildings, employs 500 staff, and is home to over 600 seniors.

It has grown while continuing to care and provide for its seniors, according to CEO J. Brian Nealon.

“We are committed to being as successful in our next 50 years as we were in our first 50 years,” Nealon said. “We will find ways to do it. It’s a somewhat more difficult environment post-COVID than it was pre-COVID, but we’re working hard at it. We are quite passionate about caring for seniors.”

Nealon has been a part of The Wesley for 37 of its 50 years, he explained.

“It’s been a gradual journey over 50 years,” Nealon said, “and we continue to expand our services and care for a wide array of seniors.”

The Wesley Community has served over 10,000 seniors in the past 50 years, according to its CEO.

“I think, with most communities, Saratoga Springs included, having a good retirement community is an important resource,” Nealon said. “So many folks that live in our community have moms or dads that eventually need some level of assistance in their older years. And we’re able to provide that on so many levels.”

Last month, The Wesley Community held a 50th anniversary celebration, with about 130 people in attendance. Board members past and present, friends and family members of the community, among others, came out for the celebration, Nealon explained.

“It was a wonderful time, everyone just enjoyed it immensely,” Nealon said. “It was so wonderful to see some folks that we don’t get to see that often.”

The 50th anniversary is also being celebrated with a commemorative book which highlights stories of The Wesley Community and a DVD which showcases the work they have done over the years.

Everything Saratoga Springs-Ballston Spa

“The book has a lot of those stories about the early days, all the way up through current times,” Nealon said. “It has a variety of pictures showing the early construction and all of the subsequent construction projects we went through over the years and interviews with people who were important along the way.”

The first viewing of the commemorative documentary produced for the anniversary was held last week at the SUNY Adirondack Wilton Campus. Nealon said a number of people have ordered the book and the DVD.

“We are a passionate organization, we care deeply about all of the senior that we care for,” Nealon said.

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs