Water main break temporarily closes part Glenridge Road in Glenville

GLENVILLE – A water main break closed Glenridge Road in Glenville between the Town Hall and the roundabout Monday afternoon.

Glenville Supervisor Chris Koetzle expects it will take a minimum of six-to-eight-hours for the road to be able to reopen, meaning the closure will last until at least 8-10 p.m. Monday night.

“There was a surge, we don’t really know what caused it,” Koetzle said. “But, there was what they call a ‘water hammer’ it was a strong surge in the line that the line could not hold. It is a pretty sizable break, so it was a pretty strong surge. We just don’t know where it came from at this juncture.”

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Drivers can detour the closure using Hetcheltown Road and Route 50, Koetzle said.

“The problem in Glenville is if you take one road out of play, you have to go all the way around,” Koetzle said. “The best route to get around Glenridge Road, to to go north to Pashley Road, and you would take Pashley either to Hetcheltown Road or the reverse, Pashley to Route 50.”

The other option to get around would be to go down to Freemans Bridge Road to Maple Road and go towards Clifton Park, Koetzle said.

“We’ve had water main breaks over the years, this one is particularly troubling because Glenridge is so well-traveled,” Koetzle said. “It’s going to affect a lot of folks trying to get to where they need to go.”

The businesses on Glenridge Road are open during the road closure, Koetzle said. All of the businesses in the town center area from the Town Hall down to Route 50 are open, and the road closure is from the Town Hall to Woodhaven.

Glenridge Road is closed between the Town Hall and the roundabout until further notice. As of 2 p.m. Monday there are no water boil orders in place because of the water main break. Updates will be posted at townofglenville.org

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville