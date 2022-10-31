Week 10 college football betting odds, TV schedule: Tennessee-Georgia, Alabama-LSU in huge SEC week

We didn’t get any season-changing results entering college football Week 10, unless you count Kansas State’s demolition of Oklahoma State, Ohio State’s outlasting Penn State or Notre Dame surprising Syracuse, forcing the losers of those three games out of the playoff race for good.

But the top five all won, with the closest margin 13 points, and status quo remained in the playoff picture for another week.

That sets up perhaps the best schedule of the season. It’s certainly the best in the Southeastern Conference, where we have what may be division championship games on both sides: No. 3 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia, with the Bulldogs favored by 8 points, in the East; and No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 LSU, with the Crimson Tide laying 13 points, in the West. (Ole Miss could still be a factor in the West race.)

Elsewhere around the country, No. 5 Clemson gets a stiff test at resurgent Notre Dame, and Texas is perhaps a surprise favorite in a trip to No. 13 Kansas State.

Here’s a complete Week 10 schedule with TV information and a list of the available point spreads and over/under totals at Caesars Sportsbook:

(*no lines available yet for games involving FCS teams; all times Eastern)

Top 25 games

No. 24 Oregon State at Washington (-4½, o/u 60), 10:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN2

No. 2 Ohio State (-38, o/u 62½) at Northwestern, noon Saturday, ABC

Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU (-10, o/u 71), noon Saturday, Fox

No. 17 North Carolina (-9½, o/u 59½) at Virginia, noon Saturday, ACC Network

No. 19 Tulane (-7½, o/u 58½) at Tulsa, noon Saturday, ESPNU

No. 2 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia (-8, o/u 65½), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS

No. 8 Oregon (-31, o/u 60½) at Colorado, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Michigan State at No. 14 Illinois (-16½, o/u 43½), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, BTN

No. 16 Penn State (-14, o/u 54½) at Indiana, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

No. 18 Oklahoma State (-3½, o/u 69) at Kansas, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, FS1

No. 22 Syracuse at Pitt (-3½, o/u 50½), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network

No. 25 Central Florida (-5, o/u 61½), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

No. 23 Liberty at Arkansas (-14, o/u 64½), 4 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

No. 6 Alabama (-13, o/u 58) at No. 15 LSU, 7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Texas (-3, o/u 54½) at No. 13 Kansas State, 7 p.m. Saturday, FS1

No. 4 Michigan (-26½, o/u 46) at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, BTN

No. 5 Clemson (-4, o/u 48) at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC

Arizona at No. 12 Utah (-16½, o/u 67½), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Pac-12 Network

No. 20 Wake Forest (-3½, o/u 54) at No. 21 NC State, 8 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network

No. 10 UCLA (-10½, o/u 62) at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, FS1

Cal at No. 9 USC (-19½, o/u 58), 10:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Other games

TUESDAY, NOV. 1

Ball State at Kent State (-4½, o/u 61½), 7 p.m., ESPNU

Buffalo (-3, o/u 58½) at Ohio, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2

Western Michigan at Bowling Green (-3½, o/u 47), 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois (-4, o/u 55½), 7 p.m., ESPNU

THURSDAY, NOV. 3

UTEP at Rice (-3½, o/u 48), 7 p.m., CBSSN

Appalachian State (-2½, o/u 61) at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

Duke (-9½, o/u 48½) at Boston College, 7 p.m., ESPN2

UMass at UConn (-15½, o/u 41), 7 p.m., CBSSN

SATURDAY, NOV. 5

Air Force (-6½, o/u 40½) at Army, 11:30 a.m., CBS

Kentucky (-2, o/u 43½) at Missouri, noon, SEC Network

Florida at Texas A&M (-3, o/u 54½), noon, ESPN

Minnesota (-12, o/u 47) at Nebraska, noon, ESPN2

Iowa at Purdue (-4, o/u 43), noon, FS1

Maryland at Wisconsin (-5½, o/u 53), noon, BTN

Western Kentucky (-16½, o/u 71) at Charlotte, noon, CBSSN

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech (-3½, o/u 41½), 12:30 a.m., ESPN3

South Florida (-3½, o/u 51½) at Temple, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Marshall (-2½, o/u 46) at Old Dominion, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Baylor at Oklahoma (-3½, o/u 58½), 3 p.m., ESPN+

Georgia State at Southern Miss (-2½, o/u 50½), 3 p.m., ESPN+

Middle Tennessee (-2, o/u 64) at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN+

West Virginia at Iowa State (-6½, o/u 51), 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Washington State (-4½, o/u 48½) at Stanford, 3:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

New Mexico at Utah State (-14½, o/u 43½), 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

UTSA (-2, o/u 52) at UAB, 3:30 p.m., Stadium

Navy at Cincinnati (-20½, o/u 48½), 4 p.m., ESPNU

South Alabama (-4½, o/u 60) at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Florida International at North Texas (-21½, o/u 63), 4 p.m., ESPN+

Troy (-4, o/u 43) at UL-Lafayette, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Texas State (-1, o/u 52) at UL-Monroe, 5 p.m., ESPN3

BYU at Boise State (-8, o/u 55½), 7 p.m., FS2

Houston at SMU (-1, o/u 67½), 7 p.m., NFL Network

UNLV at San Diego State (-6½, o/u 48), 7 p.m., CBSSN

Florida State (-8½, o/u 53) at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Auburn at Mississippi State (-10½, o/u 52½), 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

South Carolina (-7½, o/u 49½) at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

James Madison at Louisville (-7½, o/u 55), 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Colorado State at San Jose State (-22, o/u 45), 10:30 p.m., Stadium

Hawaii at Fresno State (-23, o/u 57½), 10:30 p.m., FS2

