Week 9 early odds, betting lines: Buccaneers slight favorites vs. Rams

Rematch of last season’s NFC championship game highlights docket

Although six teams will have their byes in NFL Week 9, it still could be a crazy and intense week, as all but four games have spreads of six points or fewer.

Then there are side notes like the Philadelphia Eagles being double-digit favorites in successive weeks for the first time since 2009 – this time on the road at Houston. That seems commonplace for the Buffalo Bills, who are in that position for the 10th time since the start of last season.

Let’s get to all the numbers, as we present the entire schedule, along with early lines from Caesars Sportsbook (as of Monday morning).

Week 9 byes: Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, NY Giants, Pittsburgh and San Francisco

Thursday, Nov. 3

Philadelphia (-13, ML -800, o/u 44) at Houston (+550), 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Minnesota (-3.5, ML -178), o/u 43.5) at Washington (+150), 1 p.m.

Carolina (+8, ML +320, o/u 43.5) at Cincinnati (-267), 1 p.m.

LA Chargers (-3, ML -165, o/u 48.5) at Atlanta (+140), 1 p.m.

Green Bay (-3, ML -178, o/u 49) at Detroit (+150), 1 p.m.

Miami (-4.5, ML -220, o/u 44.5) at Chicago (-180), 1 p.m.

Buffalo (-13, ML -650, o/u 47.5) at NY Jets (+460), 1 p.m.

Indianapolis (+6, ML +210, o/u 39.5) at New England (-260), 1 p.m.

Las Vegas (-1, ML -125, o/u 46.5) at Jacksonville (+105), 1 p.m.

Seattle (+2, ML +105, o/u 49.5) at Arizona (-125), 4:05 p.m.

LA Rams (+3, ML +135, o/u 42.5) at Tampa Bay (-160), 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee (+11, ML +430, o/u 44) at Kansas City (-600), 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7

Baltimore (-3, ML -170, o/u 48.5) at New Orleans (+143), 8:15 p.m.

