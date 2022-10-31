Week 9 early odds, betting lines: Buccaneers slight favorites vs. Rams

By Jim Derry/Home Field Sports |
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field following last Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens in Tampa, Fla. The Ravens won 27-22. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field following last Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens in Tampa, Fla. The Ravens won 27-22. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Rematch of last season’s NFC championship game highlights docket

Although six teams will have their byes in NFL Week 9, it still could be a crazy and intense week, as all but four games have spreads of six points or fewer.

Then there are side notes like the Philadelphia Eagles being double-digit favorites in successive weeks for the first time since 2009 – this time on the road at Houston. That seems commonplace for the Buffalo Bills, who are in that position for the 10th time since the start of last season.

Let’s get to all the numbers, as we present the entire schedule, along with early lines from Caesars Sportsbook (as of Monday morning).

Week 9 byes: Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, NY Giants, Pittsburgh and San Francisco

Thursday, Nov. 3

Philadelphia (-13, ML -800, o/u 44) at Houston (+550), 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Minnesota (-3.5, ML -178), o/u 43.5) at Washington (+150), 1 p.m.

Carolina (+8, ML +320, o/u 43.5) at Cincinnati (-267), 1 p.m.

LA Chargers (-3, ML -165, o/u 48.5) at Atlanta (+140), 1 p.m.

Green Bay (-3, ML -178, o/u 49) at Detroit (+150), 1 p.m.

Miami (-4.5, ML -220, o/u 44.5) at Chicago (-180), 1 p.m.

Buffalo (-13, ML -650, o/u 47.5) at NY Jets (+460), 1 p.m.

Indianapolis (+6, ML +210, o/u 39.5) at New England (-260), 1 p.m.

Las Vegas (-1, ML -125, o/u 46.5) at Jacksonville (+105), 1 p.m.

Seattle (+2, ML +105, o/u 49.5) at Arizona (-125), 4:05 p.m.

LA Rams (+3, ML +135, o/u 42.5) at Tampa Bay (-160), 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee (+11, ML +430, o/u 44) at Kansas City (-600), 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7

Baltimore (-3, ML -170, o/u 48.5) at New Orleans (+143), 8:15 p.m.

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: Upstate Action

Leave a Reply

Comics

Upstate Action Newsletter signup

Subscribe to Upstate Action Email Newsletter

* indicates required

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Stay up-to-date with the Daily Gazette's PM Edition
The latest news delivered directly to your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

Advertisement