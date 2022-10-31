Weekend Images: Schalmont girls’ soccer takes on Broadalbin-Perth (7 photos)

By Peter R. Barber |
Schalmont's Annalise Tyler and Gianna Cirilla try to block a shot by Broadalbin-Perth's Jillian Sassenella with teammate Alexandra Brown
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber
Schalmont's Annalise Tyler and Gianna Cirilla try to block a shot by Broadalbin-Perth's Jillian Sassenella with teammate Alexandra Brown

STILLWATER – Schalmont girls’ soccer took on Broadalbin-Perth Friday night and came away with the 1-0 victory and Class B title.

Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber

More: Schalmont defends Section II Class B girls’ soccer title, tops Broadalbin-Perth

