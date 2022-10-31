Weekend Images: Shenendehowa girls’ soccer takes on Shaker (6 photos)

By Stan Hudy |
Shaker's Alina Lagace, right, looks to control the ball in front of Shenendehowa's Taylor Jourdanais Saturday
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy
Shaker's Alina Lagace, right, looks to control the ball in front of Shenendehowa's Taylor Jourdanais Saturday

STILLWATER – Shenendehowa girls’ soccer took on Shaker Saturday and falling 2-0 as Shaker claimed the title.

Photos from the game from our Stan Hudy

