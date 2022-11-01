Chase Claypool, T.J. Hockenson on the move: See how NFL trade deadline impacted fantasy football

The 2022 NFL trade deadline saw more players switch teams than usual, with several of the moves having an impact on fantasy football.

We’ll break down the fantasy-relevant players, who got dealt and how their new home affects their fantasy value moving forward. We’ve also got the top waiver wire pickups at each position for Week 9, which could all very well be worth adding with six teams on bye week.

TRADE DEADLINE MOVES

TE T.J. Hockenson: acquired by Vikings from Lions

Hockenson goes from one NFC North team to another, as the Vikings were in need of a tight end after placing Irv Smith on IR. Smith is likely out for the season, so Hockenson will step in as the primary receiving tight end and should have similar fantasy value to what he had in Detroit despite more competition for targets since the Vikings’ offense is more explosive than the Lions. Rookie James Mitchell could be a name to watch at tight end for the Lions.

WR Chase Claypool: acquired by Bears from Steelers

Claypool goes from one cold-weather team to another, but at least his new destination has a more promising quarterback situation. Justin Fields has improved as the Bears’ starting quarterback and should be able to get the ball to Claypool more consistently than the Steelers’ quarterbacks, making this move a positive for his fantasy value considering he’ll immediately step in as a starter with the Bears being thin at wide receiver.

RB Nyheim Hines: acquired by Bills from Colts

The Bills weren’t lacking in weapons, but they went out and acquired another one in Hines, who should see meaningful touches right away in the NFL’s most explosive offense. He likely won’t see enough work though to return consistent fantasy value, but he now offers more upside and could end up overtaking Devin Singletary as the starting running back at some point, so this move is a positive overall. Zack Moss was shipped to the Colts as part of the deal, but he’ll likely be buried on the depth chart behind Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson.

RB Chase Edmonds: acquired by Broncos from Dolphins

Edmonds wasn’t working out in Miami having been passed up by Raheem Mostert as the starting running back, but he’ll get a chance to start again as part of a wide-open Broncos backfield. The issue though is that the Broncos still have Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray, so it’s unlikely that Edmonds will be a consistent fantasy producer considering he’ll be in a committee and hasn’t shown enough to inspire faith that he’ll take over as the primary runner.

RB Jeff Wilson: acquired by Dolphins from 49ers

The 49ers saw all they needed to see from Christian McCaffrey last week and should be getting Elijah Mitchell back soon, so it made sense to ship Wilson out and get something for him in return. Wilson will be reunited with Mike McDaniel in Miami, but he likely won’t have fantasy value unless an injury were to occur to Raheem Mostert since Mostert’s run away with the starting running back job in Miami.

TOP WEEK 9 WAIVER WIRE ADDS

Players must be rostered less than 30% of ESPN leagues to make the list

Quarterback: Justin Fields, Bears (26.2% rostered)

I had Taylor Heinicke as the top quarterback add on today’s ‘Fantasy Roundup’ show, but I’ve since changed to Fields now that he’s got another weapon in Chase Claypool. Fields has flashed his potential in recent weeks and offers a stable floor as a runner, so he could be more than just a bye week fill-in if he continues to improve as a passer.

Running back: Kyren Williams, Rams (14%)

The Rams backfield is one the messiest in the NFL, but there’s a chance things clear up if Williams can make an impact in his return from injury. Williams is expected to be activated from IR this week and should be involved on passing downs and could also see early down work with Cam Akers out indefinitely. Add him now before the mainstream crowd catches on.

Wide receiver: Terrace Marshall, Panthers (0.7%)

Marshall has been nonexistent for most of the season and is rostered in few leagues as a result, but he now has the opportunity to start and make an impact as the No. 2 target in Carolina. While the Panthers aren’t a high-volume passing attack, they throw enough to where Marshall should be able to produce most weeks, he has the talent to do so.

Tight end: Isaiah Likely, Ravens (1.7%)

Likely stepped up as the primary receiving tight end last week when Mark Andrews left the game early and showed that he can be an impact as a receiving threat. Even if Andrews returns this week, Likely is still worth an add at a thin position since he could still have value with Rashod Bateman out for the foreseeable future.

