EDITORIAL: Counties should continue to involve chamber in tourism efforts

The split is official.

Fulton County voted last month to end its contract with the Fulton Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce and create its own in-house tourism office. Two weeks later, Montgomery County did the same.

It certainly could work out. Many counties operate their own tourism bureaus.

But the separation is also a risk — not only for how it will impact the tourism effort in each county, but also for the impact on businesses of a less effective and active chamber that’s been deprived of a significant

part of its budget.

The counties share more than a border, a community college and a Cornell Cooperative Extension. They also share many of the same qualities that tourists find inviting, such as history, culture and all-season outdoor activities.

Other counties in New York successfully draw visitors, and their money, by identifying as part of a region that shares similar offerings. New York City. Buffalo-Niagara. The Thousand Islands. The Finger Lakes. As a tourist, why limit yourself to one winery in one county when you can take your pick of 130 Finger Lakes wineries in 11 counties?

Dual promotion of tourism helps draw the same types of tourists to the region — a rising-tide-lifts-all-boats situation.

When Fulton County announced its decision to end its tourism contract with the chamber, it said it would continue to find some way to involve the chamber in some efforts. We suspect Montgomery County plans to do the same. But it’s not the same as working together to promote one another.

The heart and soul of every county tourism effort is the small businesses that attract the tourists, that support their local communities, that invest their time and money into promotional efforts and events. The chamber of commerce is the connection they all share.

The end of the tourism contracts could deal a severe blow to the chamber, which currently relies on $178,000 from Fulton and $95,000 from Montgomery out of a $500,000 annual budget. If the chamber is forced to abandon all or most of its tourism efforts, and is therefore forced to cut back on staff and services to those businesses because of the loss of the counties’ money, then both tourism and business development in both counties could suffer.

It would behoove Montgomery and Fulton counties to stay connected with the chamber, and even work out a new, modified joint contract. That way, they could continue to make use of the chamber’s years of experience in promoting the two counties, its connection to local businesses in each county, and its grassroots efforts to generate enthusiasm and effort for regional tourism promotion.

That could bring about the best outcome for the counties, the chamber, businesses and taxpayers.

