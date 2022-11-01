Getting to know: Mullet man

You can become famous for many things, but for 35-year-old Scott Salvadore his time in the limelight is all thanks to his hair.

On Oct. 22, the Stillwater resident’s birthday, he gained the title of best mullet in America after winning the USA Mullet Championship.

Salvadore, who owns two businesses, The Landscape Authority, which specializes in outdoor living spaces, and a firewood company called Salvadore Firewood Co, entered the contest as a Facebook fan vote qualifier.

The Top 25 Mane event featured 14 online contestants, of which Salvadore was number 14, moving into the competition with just 10 votes to spare. The other contestants were the 2021 champion, five picked by celebrity judges and five who had won other competitions from across the country.

Voting took place over five days for the top 25. Of the 30,000 votes cast, Salvadore won with more than 3,700.

Following his win, Salvadore talked to The Gazette about his famous locks.

Q: When did you first begin growing a mullet and why?

A: I first started growing this majestic mane out in 2018, I wanted a more unique look for myself, always was a very clean-cut fella, but felt like I looked dime-a-dozen. I wanted a more unique look because I am a unique person (so I’ve been told).

Q: Is there anyone in particular who inspired your particular style of mullet?

A: Theo Von inspired the style mullet, I saw him on Joe Rogan podcast a few weeks before I had my first mullet cut and actually used his photo as the style I was going for! It has since evolved into my own personal style, but he had a big part of the inspiration in my early days.

Q: How did your mullet come to get its name?

A: I had a meet and greet with comedian/podcaster Theo Von, when I met him he said “Dang bruh that thing glowin’ up. You got the Lord’s Drapes!” So I kept that name. Also another layer to that, (this is my second mullet in four and a half years) after the first one was cut. I went through my engagement photos and pleaded with my wife to let the Lord’s Drapes flow again. She obliged. I was Baptized at Starpoint Church in 2020 and I haven’t cut my hair into anything but a mullet since!

Q: What has it been like since you became known for your mullet?

A: Pretty surreal feeling to be recognized for it at the national level. Knowing the road we had to take to get here it wouldn’t be possible without the army of support and people willing to elevate this masterpiece to the top of the mullet food chain. Amazing to see so many people come together in the community behind a mullet contest.

Q: The mullet was considered pretty fashionable in the 1980s, do you think it’s making a comeback and why?

A: One hundred percent making a comeback. There is a wave of younger kids lumberjackin my swag. This hairstyle is the only hairstyle I can think of where you can be rocking one and a stranger will not just say, but shout, SICK MULLET, BRO! Across a room/street wherever. It definitely comes with “pride and joy” feelings and who doesn’t want to feel that?

Q: Do you have a special hair care routine?

A: Nothing special, I am au natural. I don’t like getting too fancy or using too much product/special shampoos. I do use a little pomade for special events, use some dry shampoo or baby powder some mornings, and have to brush it a time or two a day to prevent a rats nest back there. Other than that this thing just flows free.

Q: Do you go anywhere, in particular, to get your hair cut?

A: I frequent The Shop in Mechanicville. My barber, Justin Cyr, is the owner. I call him the Monet of Manes, The Michelangelo of Mullets, The Dalí to The Lord’s Drapes.

Categories: Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Saratoga County