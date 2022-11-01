Heat and Timberwolves to cover? See our best bets for Nov. 1

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Nov. 1:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA, Heat (-1) over Warriors

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass)

Our take: Both the Warriors and Heat have struggled so far this season, with the Warriors being especially bad on the road.

That’s why we like the Heat tonight since the contest will be taking place in Miami, and the Warriors scuffled against the likes of the Pistons and the Hornets in their last two road contests.

The Heat defense should be able to contain Stephen Curry enough to win, as Jimmy Butler and company are set to exploit a Warriors defense that’s been the worst in the NBA.

TIMBERWOLVES TO COVER

The play: NBA, Timberwolves (+4) over Suns

The odds/bet: -133 ($11 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Our take: The Timberwolves’ new-look lineup featuring All-Star centers Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns has been solid, and they’ve got a chance to make a statement tonight against one the NBA’s best.

The Timberwolves will be traveling to Phoenix to take on the Suns, who will be without starting center Deandre Ayton, which could be a problem in containing Towns and Gobert.

While it will be tough for the Timberwolves to take down the Suns on the road, they should be able to cover considering they’ll have a huge advantage down low.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

NBA: Pacers (+8.5) over Nets (WON $30)

NFL player prop, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins OVER 75.5 receiving yards (LOST $13.30)

MLB player prop, Phillies starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard OVER 2.5 strikeouts (rained out)

Monday’s profit/loss: +$26.70 (1-1)

Total for the week: +$26.70 (1-1)

Final total for October: +$220.60 (34-23)

Total for 2022: +$16.30 (279-306)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

